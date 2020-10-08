INTIMINA Offers Up to 25% Off Their Most Popular Products for Amazon Prime Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTIMINA the international women's healthcare brand, is here with the best annual sales for Amazon Prime Day 2020. Beginning October 9th through the 15th, the company will offer up to 25% off their most desired products for women to revolutionize their intimate health. From different menstrual cups that will fit your needs, to a personal exerciser that will take care of your pelvic floor muscles, INTIMINA is offering the very best with these one-time amazing deals!

ZIGGY CUP

15% OFF

Revolutionary flat-fit shape adapts to your body

The only reusable menstrual cup for mess-free period sex

12 hours of protection for all flows and occasions

LILY CUP COMPACT

20% OFF

World's first collapsible cup that folds flat and fits into a small case

100% medical grade silicone

Comes in two sizes

Up to 12 hours of non-stop protection

KEGEL SMART

25% OFF

The first personal trainer for pelvic floor

5 progressive levels, each with an exercise routine that perfectly matches your strength level

Made with medical-grade silicone and 100% waterproof



You can find all discounted products here .

About INTIMINA: Established in 2009, Intimina is Swedish brand complete line of products for women's intimate well-being. With three care ranges – Menstrual Care, Pelvic Floor Strengthening, and Feminine Wellness – Intimina has products for women of all ages. Every product is made from the highest quality body-safe materials and has been designed and tested with the support of a worldwide group of medical consultants and gynecologists.

SOURCE INTIMINA