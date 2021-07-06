INTIMINA Partners with HER USA and Hormone Expert, Alisa Vitti to Share the 411 on Bio-Hacking Your Menstrual Cycle

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International women's healthcare brand, INTIMINA, partners with HER USA and women's hormone expert, Alisa Vitti to demystify what our bodies and menstrual cycles are telling us about our hormones and overall, our physical and mental health. By implementing do-it-yourself biology, the brands' aim to amplify new intimate and self-care habits.

Being in tune with our bodies can help us understand the role of our hormones and how our awareness of their functioning will help us reach physical and mental harmony. Menstrual cycles, commonly known to gynecologists as the fifth vital sign, can help women understand their hormone health. According to Alisa Vitti, founder of modern hormone health care company FLO Living, menstrual blood color, consistency, flow, duration and more are all critical for detecting hormonal imbalances and communicating what's going on inside the female body.

"Women's cycles provide valuable hormonal biofeedback that each woman should be monitoring daily via an app like MyFLO and evaluating trends monthly to understand how her ratio of estrogen and progesterone is responding to the foods she is eating," says Alisa Vitti. "The color of her bleed is one key demonstration of this hormonal ratio. Every woman should check her bleed color monthly, understand what it means for her hormones, and take immediate action with food and supplement changes to optimize her cycle. Period problems, though common, are not normal, and as it is your 5th vital sign, you want to take immediate action to improve these symptoms like you would if you had a fever. The science is in - women aren't destined to suffer monthly - that is now truly an outdated myth."

Menstrual cups, like INTIMINA's revolutionary menstrual cup line, make it easier to assess important variables like output, consistency and color since the liquid is pooled in a container rather than absorbed like traditional menstrual products. As the only brand on the market to offer a comprehensive range of products with varied shapes and sizes, INTIMINA makes it effortless for women to find an option that works best for their individual anatomy.

"Menstrual cups afford women with many advantages including the ability to quantify flow, environmental and sustainability benefits, and huge cost savings over time," says Dr. Alyssa Dweck, INTIMINA's Sexual and Reproductive Health expert. "Additionally, since menstrual cups collect flow rather than absorb it, they may eliminate vaginal dryness, irritation or cramping in some women."

INTIMINA prides themselves on their mission to provide comprehensive and accurate information for women at every stage of life. By leveraging their platforms such as INTIMINA Talks on YouTube, their blog, social media and the experts on their Medical Advisory Board, INTIMINA stands at the forefront of educating women about their bodies and intimate health. Day after day, INTIMINA provides women around the globe with a credible source to gather important health-based information.

