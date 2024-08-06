INTIMINA, the leading Swedish women's intimate health brand, announces two new hormone-supporting supplements, 'Balance' and 'Clear'

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INTIMINA is ecstatic to introduce its first two supplements, Balance and Clear, which aim to help every woman maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. As part of its mission to "provide a comprehensive collection of medically informed products and knowledge for women at every stage of life," INTIMINA is proud to continue expanding in this area with both insight and results-driven product families.

INTIMINA's medical expert, dietitian and nutritionist Jo Travers, explains the benefits of INTIMINA's hormonal wellbeing supplement Balance: "B vitamins play a really important role in so many cellular functions, and this can affect everything from mood, energy levels and behavior and nerve function, to the synthesis of hormones and neurotransmitters. Folic acid and other B vitamins help to regulate concentrations of an amino acid called homocysteine. Too much homocysteine is implicated in cardiovascular health and also is thought to be involved in fertility problems in PCOS. High homocysteine is also linked with missed ovulation, so controlling levels of this amino acid with these vitamins could help to regulate periods. Homocysteine is also important once menopause kicks in when the risk of developing cardiovascular disease increases. Mood disorders and cognitive issues like 'brain fog' during perimenopause and beyond may be worsened by a lack of B vitamins and helped by supplementing with them.

"Red clover is beneficial during perimenopause and menopause because of its isoflavone content. Isoflavones are a type of polyphenol which can help relieve vaginal dryness, improve blood fats and may also help keep skin firm by preventing collagen breakdown. Biotin is involved with keeping skin healthy, too. Sleep, at every life stage, is the bedrock of good health. Still, magnesium supplementation has been shown to improve sleep quality and duration if someone finds it hard to switch off and get their head down. Magnesium is found in every cell in the body. It is used in hundreds of biochemical processes, including nerve and muscle function, energy use, and especially in bone strength, which is critical in bone remodeling."

It's an everyday reality that a significant number of women experience the discomfort of a urinary tract infection (UTI) at least once in their lifetime. INTIMINA's supplement Clear, which contains D-mannose, cranberry extract, and vitamin C, contributes to urinary wellbeing and helps reduce UTI discomfort.

Jo continues: "Most UTIs are treated with antibiotics. Whilst this kills the bacteria causing the infection, unfortunately, antibiotics also kill the useful bacteria too," says Jo Travers and continues, "This disrupts the delicate balance of the gut microbiome, which can increase the likelihood of getting another UTI 13. So, instead of treating a UTI, it's much better to prevent it from happening in the first place! Vitamin C 14 and D-Mannose 15 have been shown to reduce the risk of developing a UTI, so if someone is prone to repeated infections, both can be useful. Cranberry is another fantastic ingredient because it contains a polyphenol called proanthocyanidin, which can stop E. coli bacteria from colonizing the urinary tract. Taking cranberry supplements is more effective than just drinking the juice."

How menstrual cycle changes happen during life

Adolescence

Keyword: irregular. Girls usually start menstruating around the age of 12. During the first years, menstruation tends to be irregular, and that's perfectly normal. The cycle tends to be longer, usually up to 45 days, or it can be shorter. As years go by, the cycle gradually stabilizes.

20s

Keywords: regular and fertile. The 20s symbolize the perfect age for cycles of the same/similar length (21-35 days) and are the period of life when a woman is the most fertile, meaning the chances of pregnancy are greater than in later years.

30s

Keywords: fertile and PMS. The cycle tends to be regular. A woman's fertility should be quite high, at least during the early thirties, but fertility starts to drop as she approaches her forties.

40s

Keywords: perimenopause and irregular. The 40s are when their period starts to be late and when they start to experience symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, vaginal dryness and similar symptoms that feel like pumped-up PMS. That happens because their fertility is dropping, and the body is preparing for menopause.

50s

Keyword: menopause. At the age of 50, a woman is in menopause, meaning that she hasn't had her menstruation for over 12 consecutive months. That's normal for this age.

Hormones throughout lifetime

All changes in the menstrual cycle happen because of estrogen and progesterone, which are representatives of sexual hormones produced by the ovaries. Also, because of the luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), which are the "big bosses" produced in the brain.

Is there anything you can do?

Yes. Eating healthy foods and exercising will help keep some symptoms in check and possibly postpone or prevent further changes. A healthy lifestyle is always a good choice. It's all about maintaining balance.

