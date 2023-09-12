Int'l Silk Road Cultural Expo Unveiled in NW China's Gansu

LANZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo kicked off on September 6 in northwest China's Gansu Province. The two-day event has attracted over 1,200 guests from more than 50 countries, regions and international organizations, according to the organizer.

This year's expo, with "Connecting the World, Cultural Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations" as its theme, encompasses Expo 'Dunhuang Forum' with its 13 panels, exhibitions and cultural performances. Among them, 'Dunhuang Forum' aims to explore the essence of Silk Road culture and strive to build a model of cultural heritage protection and a highland for Dunhuang culture studies.

Dunhuang, dubbed "oasis on the Gobi Desert", was a hub on the ancient Silk Road. Dunhuang culture is a popular academic topic and a prevalent cultural label. It has an extensive fan base in China and abroad, particularly among young people. According to statistics, the number of tourists visiting Dunhuang's major scenic spots increased by nearly 30 percent this summer compared to the same period in 2019. 

At the Expo, a large-scale musical, "The Flying Apsaras," by China Oriental Performing Arts Group, an ethic concert, "The Belt and Road", by the Chinese Musicians' Association's and cultural performances "Meet Dunhuang" presented fine silk road literature and art together, telling wonderful stories about the historic Silk Road, and showcasing the richness, brilliance and inclusiveness of Silk Road culture.

The expo participants agreed that that Dunhuang culture's philosophy, humanity, spirit, values and artistic traditions should be cherished. The diversity of civilizations along the Silk Road should develop together in openness and peacefulness. 

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In September 2013, President Xi put forward the BRI, also known as the 'Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road'. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, the development strategy aims to establish a new platform for international cooperation and to facilitate global development. Under this background, the Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo came into being, with the previous five expos welcome more than 4500 guests from more than 100 countries and regions.

This year's expo is organized by the Gansu Provincial People's Government, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Radio and Television and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

