Into the Cloud™ & Take it Down: Now Available in Spanish

News provided by

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

13 Oct, 2023, 12:08 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is thrilled to announce that two of our premiere child safety programs are now available in Spanish!

The release includes "Into the Cloud™," NCMEC's animated series on internet safety, as well as "Take it Down," a free service that can help kids remove nude, partially nude or sexually explicit images or videos of themselves that may be online.

The translation of these two platforms into Spanish will enable wider engagement within Spanish-speaking communities, encouraging more families and educators to engage in open conversations about online safety.

Developed as part of NCMEC's NetSmartz program, Into the Cloud™ is an innovative online safety resource designed to educate children, families and educators through a captivating animated series. Since the premiere in 2019, two full seasons of Into the Cloud™ have been released, focused on providing viewers with the knowledge to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

Each episode of Into the Cloud™ uses real-life data from NCMEC's CyberTipline reports, conveying this information through an entertaining and age-appropriate manner. Families and educators are also able to access interactive activities and resources focusing on online safety. 

Spanish-speaking families and educators can look forward to:

  • Comprehensive content: Cyberbullying, online privacy, social media and more.
  • Interactive learning: Engaging activities and videos.
  • Educator resources: Supplemental materials, lesson plans and discussion guides.
  • Parental guidance: Tips, advice and resources.
  • Customizable workshops: Organize workshops and presentations for schools, community centers and other organizations.

Watch Season 1 and 2 of Into the Cloud™ in Spanish now: https://www.missingkids.org/netsmartz/es/videos?utm_source=netsmartz_list_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=itc_spanish

Additionally, NCMEC's world-renowned platform, Take it Down, has been translated to Spanish and 11 additional languages, with more on the way. Take It Down is a proactive way for children to have their sexually explicit images removed from certain online sites. It works by assigning a unique digital fingerprint, called a hash value, to specific images or videos. When tech platforms sign up to participate, they are provided these hash values so they can detect and remove the imagery on their public or unencrypted sites and apps. This all happens without the image or video ever leaving a device or anyone viewing it. 

Since Take it Down's launch in December 2022, children have asked for NCMEC's help in removing more than 67,000 images and videos from the internet. NCMEC is hopeful that implementing its availability in other languages will help more children globally.

Thank you for your support in ensuring that every child deserves a safe childhood.

For more information on our mission, visit: https://www.missingkids.org/home

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768233/NCMEC_Heart_Logo__002_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Also from this source

Into the Cloud™ & Take it Down: Now Available in Spanish

Into the Cloud™ & Take it Down: Now Available in Spanish

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is thrilled to announce that two of our...
NCMEC Announces Expanded Partnership with Leading Internet Company, Verisign

NCMEC Announces Expanded Partnership with Leading Internet Company, Verisign

Today, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® (NCMEC) is announcing an expanded partnership with Verisign, a global provider of domain ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.