Intoleran Addresses Intolerances by Unlocking Healthy Digestion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive conditions, including food intolerances and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), are common, with as many as 70 million individuals in the U.S. alone struggling with digestive diseases. In many cases, the issue revolves around the inability of the body to break down and process certain kinds of foods. Dutch health brand Intoleran is helping those with intolerances and IBS through its range of targeted digestive support products, all of which revolve around one key ingredient: digestive enzymes.

"Digestive enzymes are the key to unlocking proper digestion," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "The body naturally produces these enzymes to break down certain kinds of foods using the key-lock principle." Treep goes on to detail the key-lock principle, explaining that "when a certain substance, say lactose, enters your system, the lactase enzyme operates like a key that fits the lactose 'lock.' The enzyme fits into the lactose, breaking it down into glucose and galactose that the body can absorb and use as nutrients."

This simple process takes place throughout the digestive system, starting with saliva in the mouth and progressing through the stomach and small intestines. When the body cannot produce enough of a certain enzyme, it struggles to break down certain foods. These troublesome foods sit in the intestines, creating gas, cramping, and other discomforts as they are slowly broken down.

Intoleran's range of enzyme products is extensive and includes enzymes to address intolerances for lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, and even histamines. The site has a helpful intolerance check tool as well as a team of dieticians on staff to help those trying to find a solution to their digestive woes.

Intoleran's products are also made in-house using minimal ingredients and no unnecessary additives. They can be consumed right before a meal, making them a flexible, effective, and safe option for those who struggle to organically create enough enzymes to digest certain foods. "For us," says Treep, "the goal is simple. We want to enable those who struggle with intolerances and IBS to eat food with the confidence that they won't have to pay the price later on. When you boil it down, we just want people to enjoy their food again."

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

