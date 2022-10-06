Intoleran Brings Digestive Enzymes to Amazon

The Dutch Health Brand Has Officially Launched Its Dietary Supplements on Amazon's Online Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a Dutch health brand dedicated to helping those with food intolerances enjoy food again. The company is already popular in other areas of the world, including its native European home region. However, Intoleran's clean, versatile, and effective digestive enzymes were unavailable in U.S. markets — until now. Intoleran has officially launched its products in North America through Amazon's e-commerce platform, making them available to any American with a mailing address.

"Our original founder, Remko Hiemstra, was lactose intolerant," says current Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "Hiemstra knew what it was like to live with a food intolerance. So, he worked hard to help people like himself enjoy their food again, no matter where they lived or what food intolerance they were facing. It's a philosophy that we continue to embrace to this day."

Intoleran's products are primarily composed of pure digestive enzymes. These are naturally occurring digestive tools, but at times the body can't create enough of them. When that happens, it becomes difficult to break down food. "Living with a food intolerance can sometimes mean enjoying food on certain occasions is reduced or even impossible," says Treep, "We understand how unpleasant a food intolerance can be, but we firmly believe life with a food intolerance can still be a pleasant one, and that it should be possible for everyone. Your location shouldn't dictate whether or not you can digest your food. That's why we're excited to officially make our products available to the American public."

Intoleran's wide range of digestive enzymes are officially available on Amazon, and include:

This wide variety of digestive enzymes is made in Intoleran's state-of-the-art factory which complies with strict HACCP guidelines. They are simple, pure, and avoid any unnecessary additives. In addition, the company has professional dieticians on staff to ensure that every customer can find precisely the product that they need.

The arrival of Intoleran in the U.S. marketplace marks a new era for American consumers who struggle with food intolerances. They are finally able to address their discomfort and, in the words of Treep, "enjoy food again despite their food intolerance."

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

