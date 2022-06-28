Intoleran Creates Peace of Mind Through Digestive Enzymes

The Health Brand's Supplements Improve Quality of Life and Enable Individuals with Food Intolerances to Live to the Fullest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people around the world suffer from food intolerances. In fact, it's estimated that as much as one in five individuals around the globe could have a food intolerance of one kind or another. This includes common culprits like dairy but can also extend to the entire FODMAP (short-chain carbohydrates) food category, including beans, lentils, fruits, and vegetables.

Food intolerances can lead to a host of uncomfortable symptoms. Everything from acid reflux to bloating, diarrhea, headaches, and exhaustion can be attributed to a food intolerance. The combination of discomfort and the variety of potential causes is what inspired the team at Intoleran to create their breakthrough line of digestive enzymes.

"The concept here is simple," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "When you suffer from an intolerance, your body doesn't have the enzymes it needs to break down troublesome foods. It isn't life-threatening, but it's uncomfortable — and at times even painful. That's where our enzymes can help."

Intoleran has created a range of digestive enzyme supplements that can aid in digesting different intolerant-prone foods. For instance, its lactase supplements have the enzyme lactase and aid in breaking down lactose in milk and other dairy products. Fructase contains the Xylose Isomerase enzyme which helps turn fructose (the sugar found in fruits) into glucose.

"No matter what intolerance you're addressing, the end goal is the same for us," says Treep, "We want you to enjoy food again. If we can ease the pain and discomfort that comes from eating troublesome foods, we've succeeded. If we can destress your social life by making it easier to choose foods when you're not at home, we've done our job. At the end of the day, our goal isn't just to help with digestion. We want to improve people's quality of life and restore peace of mind."

This is a goal that Intoleran has already been meeting for its European-based customers for years. Now that the brand has officially entered the U.S. marketplace, its solutions can restore peace of mind and quality of life to Americans, too.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

