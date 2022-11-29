Intoleran Effectively Supplements IBS Diet Deficiencies

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Shouldn't Be a Digestive Death Sentence. A Healthy Diet and Digestive Enzyme Supplements Can Keep Individuals Satisfied and Smiling.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) is a difficult dietary condition to live with and manage daily. Cause and effect can be elusive. A wide variety of different foods containing things like lactose, fructose, and GOS ( galactooligosaccharides ) can trigger a myriad of unpleasant and uncomfortable IBS symptoms. These include bloating, gas, and irregular bowel movements.

Many turn to dietary restrictions to manage their IBS. Irritable bowel syndrome diets are notoriously difficult to define due to the wide variety of potential trigger foods. However, some solutions, like the FODMAP IBS diet , are helping consumers slowly discover how to eat better and, as a result, be more comfortable.

The FODMAP diet is a useful IBS diagnosis tool. And yet, it can quickly become overwhelming as consumers sift through what foods to eat and which ones are best not to eat if they have irritable bowel syndrome. Enter Intoleran.

The Dutch health brand specializes in making digestive enzyme supplements. These are scrupulously sourced and meticulously manufactured in-house in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Netherlands. While most of Intoleran's products are geared toward food intolerances, they can also be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to managing IBS.

"Most of our customers have an intolerance, but we also see customers who have irritable bowel syndrome," says Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "We would like everyone to enjoy food again despite their digestive concerns, which is why we promote our enzyme supplement Quatrase Forte as a comprehensive way to help manage IBS."

Quatrase Forte contains four enzymes that are often under-represented in the digestive systems of individuals with IBS or food intolerances:

Lactase.

Invertase.

Xylose Isomerase.

Alpha-Galactosidase.

Together, these create a unique enzyme mix that supports healthy digestion, breaks down troublesome foods, and prevents painful symptoms like gas and bloating.

Solutions like Quatrase Forte should never fully replace a healthy IBS-focused diet. Nevertheless, they can remain potent tools that help individuals manage their discomfort, even when they can't control their food options. Together, the use of digestive enzymes and a healthy targeted IBS diet can help individuals reclaim a healthy, comfortable, and enjoyable lifestyle each and every day.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Anderson Spaur

(954) 613-7822

[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran