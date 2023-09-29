Intoleran Enables Those With a Food Intolerance to Eat Out With Confidence

News provided by

Intoleran

29 Sep, 2023, 08:47 ET

Food Intolerances Are Notoriously Difficult to Manage Out of the House. Intoleran Is Making It Easier to Enjoy Food, Even When Eating Out.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing a food intolerance is challenging. On the home front, it's possible to go on targeted shopping trips and cook everything from scratch. When an individual doesn't have time for that, they can purchase pre-prepared food as long as they take the time to read the ingredients on the label. But what about eating out of the house?

"Our mission at Intoleran is to help everyone enjoy their food again in a simple and effective way," says Harmen Treep, owner of the Dutch digestive enzyme supplement brand Intoleran. "Food intolerances can affect you in everyday life," Treep elaborates, "especially if you're trying to eat out. You might not be able to see what ingredients are used in a certain dish. Sometimes even the oils used for frying or cross-contamination in the kitchen can be a problem."

Treep adds that when this is the case, it can dampen a culinary experience. "It can sometimes mean that enjoying food on certain occasions is reduced or even impossible," he says. "We understand how unpleasant a food intolerance can be. But we believe that life with a food intolerance can still be a pleasant one, and that should be possible for everyone. That's why we've created Intoleran."

The brand's food enzymes include a wide range of options. These address many different food intolerances, including lactose (milk), fructose (fruits and veggies), starch and sucrose (sugar and processed foods), and many others. The brand's quatrase forte is particularly effective, as it is a clean, safe, multi-faceted enzyme supplement that guards against several different intolerances simultaneously.

In most cases, all an individual needs to do is consume the enzymes shortly before eating. This helps their body break down troublesome foods without unpleasant symptoms like gas and bloating. "Living with an intolerance doesn't have to be miserable," says Treep, "nor does it have to be restrictive. With our supplements, everyone can enjoy food again in a simple and effective way, whether they're managing a food intolerance in their own kitchen, during a night out on the town, or anywhere else."

About Intoleran
Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

Media Contact:
Bouke Smeets 
M: +31(06)23763626
[email protected] 

SOURCE Intoleran

