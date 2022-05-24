Intoleran Erases Digestive Issues

Food Intolerances Are Common. Enzyme Supplements Just Might Be the Solution.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a Dutch health brand based out of the Netherlands, where it's operated for nearly a decade and a half. In that time, the innovative company has created a groundbreaking line of digestive enzyme supplements with one goal in mind: to help people enjoy food again.

"We want to help people destress their social lives," explains company owner Harmen Treep, "Everything about Intoleran is designed to restore a sense of peace in daily life. We want people to enjoy their food again — no matter what it is they're eating or what the setting may be."

In pursuit of this end, Treep's company has created its various enzyme supplements. Each one is targeted toward certain needs, such as Lactase for breaking down lactose or Fibractase , which helps with digesting things like wheat products, beans, and lentils.

"Intolerances aren't life threatening," says Treep, "but that doesn't mean they're easy to live with. They can lead to bloating, gas, heartburn, and other unpleasant symptoms." The founder adds that intolerances are also very common — a point likely resonates with many consumers. In fact, it's estimated that as much as 20% of the world's population struggles with an intolerance of some sort or another — and the number appears to be growing.

When an intolerance is present, it just means the body cannot create enough of a certain enzyme to break down food quickly. Intoleran's job is simple. It gives the digestive system an extra dose of an enzyme so that the digestive system can process a food without trouble.

While Intoleran doesn't solve every digestive issue, it can play a key role in restoring a much-needed sense of peace and comfort to those struggling with an intolerance on a daily basis. By using the harmless and simple enzyme supplement when eating a troublesome food, consumers can erase their digestive issues and truly enjoy their food again.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Anderson Spaur

(954) 613-7822

[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran