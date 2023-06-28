Intoleran Has Clean Enzyme Support for Those with Digestional Issues

Food Intolerances Are Common. Intoleran's High-Quality Enzymes Are Setting a New Standard for How to Support a Struggling Digestive System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food intolerances are common. In most cases, they involve the lack of digestive enzymes (which are organically created by the body) to break down certain foods in the digestive tract. When a person can't create digestive enzymes on their own, they can access external sources to supplement their body's supply and enhance their digestive activity.

However, sourcing the right over-the-counter (OTC) enzyme products to help with each specific food intolerance can be challenging. Morgan Denhard, a registered dietician at John Hopkins Medicine, points out that the FDA doesn't regulate OTC digestive enzymes. Dosage, ingredients, and concentration can vary, as can claims of what each product can do.

This is where Intoleran is making a difference. The Dutch health brand has spent the last decade and a half creating the gold standard of digestive enzyme production.

"We are a specialist with the best supplements for food intolerances," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "We also don't make any wild claims, such as helping you lose weight or flatten your belly. Our mission is simple, to help you enjoy your food again — even if you have a food intolerance. To accomplish that, we've created a rigorous system to help each individual find the best possible support for their digestive tract."

The "rigorous system" that Treep refers to starts with a careful, minimalistic approach to production. Each Intoleran enzyme product is produced manually in the company's production lab in the Netherlands. The vast majority of the brand's ingredients are sourced directly from the surrounding region of Europe, as well.

In addition, no unnecessary additives are included in the products. The brand's lactase capsule, for example, has three ingredients: the lactase enzyme, a small amount of calcium carbonate for filler, and the HPMC capsule itself.

Along with setting a high-quality and efficient standard for its enzyme supplements, the Intoleran staff offers comprehensive support as consumers look for the right products for their particular digestional concerns. The brand's website is a repository of helpful information regarding intolerances, their differences, and how to diagnose and treat each condition. The company also has dieticians on staff to offer advice and training when needed.

"The global enzyme industry may be unregulated," says Treep, "But at Intoleran, we are regulated by our country's strict manufacturing guidelines as well as our own self-imposed quality assurance methods. We do this because we aren't just creating a product. We're changing lives for the better as we help those with food intolerances enjoy their food again."

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

