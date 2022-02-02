Intoleran Helps Manage IBS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran has spent years creating enzyme supplements that address a wide variety of food intolerances. This started with Lactase , the company's lactose intolerance solution, which the original founder, Remko Hiemstra, created for his own lactose intolerance in 2008.

In the decade and a half since that time, Intoleran has continued to develop dietary supplements to address other food intolerances, including those related to fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, sucrose, and histamine. While these target specific intolerances, they can also help with another common digestive issue: irritable bowel syndrome, commonly referred to as IBS.

"We have always helped those with intolerances," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "However, this approach can be broadened. We can also be of use for those who suffer from digestive issues, in general." One of the most common of these issues is IBS, which afflicts as much as 15% of Americans .

Like an intolerance, IBS isn't life-threatening. Nor does it lead to more serious problems. However, it can be extremely uncomfortable. Changes in the nerves and muscles can impact how the bowels operate, leading to a variety of uncomfortable symptoms.

While most healthcare providers recommend a change in diet to manage IBS, they also often suggest certain supplements , such as enteric-coated peppermint oil and certain probiotics. Intoleran has also brought a unique perspective to the concept of IBS nutritional support through the form of its digestive enzyme supplements.

"Digestive enzymes are proteins that can break down nutrients from our diet," explains Treep, "The enzymes used in our supplements can help relieve symptoms associated with food intolerances and IBS by helping the digestive system break down food in a healthy manner."

Treep also adds that the impact of the supplements isn't difficult to assess, "The 'wow' effect and the direct cure and instant digestive pain release clients experience is really big and amazing for those who are severely affected by their issues."

Intoleran goes to great lengths to ensure that its products are clean, effective, and affordable. They are manufactured using a shortlist of necessary ingredients and no additives. This is done right in their own production facility where they can keep a close eye on quality control. They even have a full client and professional support network in the form of their own in-house dietician team.

IBS is common, and while not deadly, it can severely impact one's quality of life. The dietary condition is closely linked to digestive concerns, something that Intoleran is highly qualified to address via its popular enzyme supplements. By using Intoleran, those with IBS can experience relief from their symptoms and truly enjoy life again.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health and wellness brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. The quality and effectiveness of the supplements are key. Therefore, Intoleran uses only ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. Learn more at intoleran.com .

