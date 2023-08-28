Intoleran Helps People on the Low-FODMAP Diet Shop With Confidence

The Dutch Health Brand's Digestive Enzymes Make It Much Easier to Go Through the Temporarily Restrictive Diet — and Establish Happy, Healthy Eating Habits Afterwards, Too

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food intolerances are common. While less dangerous than an allergy, they can be very painful, and many people seek ways to manage the symptoms. One of those is the low-FODMAP diet, which consists of temporarily limiting foods that contain fructans, galactans, lactose, fructose, and polyols.

"Low-FODMAP is a diet that helps you identify what foods your body struggles to digest," explains Harmen Treep, founder of Intoleran. "You start by stripping most foods out of your diet. Then, as you reintroduce things, you look for what specific items set off your digestive system."

The low-FODMAP diet isn't a long-term solution. It is meant to identify "trouble foods." Once that happens, people can remove or minimize those foods in their diet. But Intoleran offers another solution.

The brand's digestive enzymes make it possible to continue eating the foods that cause trouble. Once an individual has used the low-FODMAP diet to find out the culprit of their digestive troubles, they can use the corresponding Intoleran digestive enzyme as a way to help their body digest those foods.

Treep is careful to clarify that digestive enzymes should be used alongside a healthy diet, not in place of one. "I like to use the common example of a lactose intolerance," he says, "If you use low-FODMAP to discover that you're lactose intolerant, you should minimize dairy products in your life. However, on that rare occasion when you just really want a milkshake or a piece of cake, you can use Intoleran's lactase enzymes to avoid any unpleasant side effects afterward."

The low-FODMAP diet is a lot of work, and while effective, it can leave individuals discouraged as they discover all of the foods that they should avoid. Intoleran is breathing new hope into the process by providing tools that make it possible to still consume troublesome foods without paying a painful price afterward. This enables everyone on the low-FODMAP diet of digestive self-discovery to execute each shopping trip with the confidence that they're creating a happier and healthier future for themselves.

About Intoleran
Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

