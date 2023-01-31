Intoleran Is Bringing Welcome Relief to Those in Digestive Pain

Food Intolerances Are Common and Uncomfortable. The Dutch Health Brand's Enzyme Supplements Are a Simple, Effective Way to Enjoy Food Again.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food intolerances are a common, uncomfortable, and diverse digestive concern. Many different foods can spark an intolerant reaction, such as consuming products with lactose, sucrose, fructans, fructose, and starch. The one similarity between the many different forms that intolerances can take is that they all relate to an insufficient number of enzymes in the digestive system.

"A food intolerance or food sensitivity is simply the inability of the body to break down certain foods," explains Harmen Treep, owner of the Dutch-based digestive health brand Intoleran, "When you have an intolerance, your body doesn't make enough of a certain enzyme — those are the tools your body uses to break down foods. You need the lactase enzyme to break down lactose, the Xylose Isomerase enzyme for fructose, and so on. Normally, these are naturally created by the body. When that doesn't happen, you can form an intolerance to a certain food group — or more than one."

Food intolerances can be extremely uncomfortable and, at times, even painful. They can lead to a variety of unwelcome symptoms , including diarrhea, gas, bloating, heartburn, nausea, and abdominal pain. Most people are left to fend against intolerances on their own. They self-diagnose which items they're intolerant to and then try to tailor their diets to avoid troublesome foods.

"It's an awkward and challenging lifestyle," says Treep, "You have to adjust your diet, your shopping trips, your meal planning — and you're still left in the dark when you need to eat away from home. That's why we created Intoleran. Our products help provide the different enzymes that the body can't create on its own. It's a digestive hack designed for those looking for a helping hand as they try to manage their food intolerances."

Intoleran has created a range of digestive enzyme products that help manage many intolerances. For example, its fructase capsules relieve symptoms related to fructose intolerance. It has drops, capsules, and tablets that help with lactose intolerance, as well.

Whatever intolerance a customer is struggling with, Intoleran's staff of professional dieticians can help them find a targeted enzyme-based solution. (There is even an intolerance check form on their website). From there, each person can supplement with the enzyme they're organically lacking whenever they eat troublesome foods. Combined with a healthy diet, Intoleran allows those with food intolerances to enjoy their food again without the worry of paying a painful price later on.

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

