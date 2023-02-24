Intoleran Is Guiding Those With Food Intolerances Toward a Happier, Healthier Future

The Dutch Health Brand Doesn't Just Create High-Quality Digestive Enzymes. They Provide an Entire Digestive Support Ecosystem.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive enzymes are a popular way to address a food intolerance. Unlike a food allergy (which involves an overreaction by the immune system, someone with a food intolerance is simply unable to break down certain foods. Mayo Clinic details that the causes of a food intolerance can come from conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), sensitivity to food additives, or simply a lack of the particular enzyme required to break down and digest certain foods.

The Dutch health brand Intoleran has created a range of high-quality digestive enzyme supplements that can help with a wide variety of different food intolerances and their accompanying symptoms. This is a good first step, but Intoleran has gone further than merely providing the products themselves.

"Digestive enzymes are a beautifully simple, highly effective way to address something like a food intolerance," says Harmen Treep, owner of Intoleran, "but figuring out which enzyme you need and matching it with your symptoms and digestive condition can be complicated. That's why we've gone further than just manufacturing our enzymes. We've created an entire digestive support ecosystem to back them up."

This "digestive support ecosystem" refers to a multi-faceted repository of resources that Intoleran has created for its customers. This includes a self-serve intolerance checker located on its website as well as a large library of educational content that provides details on enzymes, individual intolerances, IBS, and other related topics.

Intoleran also has a team of professional dieticians on staff that are available to answer questions for both existing customers and those interested in trying digestive enzymes for the first time. They can help via chat, email, and phone, providing knowledgeable support and helping direct those with digestive trouble to the best solution available.

Together, this combination of knowledge, service, and of course, the enzymes themselves enables Intoleran's customers to address their digestive concerns with targeted and effective solutions designed to help them enjoy food again and improve their overall quality of life.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

