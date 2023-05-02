Intoleran Is Helping People Live With IBS

The Dutch Brand's High-Quality Digestive Enzymes Are Reducing Symptoms and Making Life Enjoyable Again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irritable bowel syndrome or IBS is a common condition that encompasses a range of dietary concerns. Mayo Clinic defines IBS as "a common disorder that affects the stomach and intestines, also called the gastrointestinal tract."

While maintaining the "common" element, John Hopkins offers a slightly different definition , describing IBS as, "a common condition characterized by abdominal discomfort associated with altered bowel movements." The medical site adds that IBS is currently diagnosed using the Rome IV criteria (a formal set of diagnosis guidelines).

While IBS is common and involves digestional discomfort, it remains an umbrella term with many symptoms and definitions. This makes diagnosis difficult and solutions even harder to come by — which is where the Dutch health brand Intoleran comes into the picture.

Intoleran is known as a creator of digestive enzymes. These supplements support the digestive systems of those suffering from food intolerances by filling in key gaps in organic enzyme production. What many consumers don't realize, however, is that Intoleran's products — especially its comprehensive quatrase forte enzyme formula — can help with IBS, too.

"We help those with intolerances digest their food," explains company owner Harmen Treep, "but this approach to digestive support can be broadened to IBS, as well. Often the root causes of IBS stem from an inability to properly break down and digest troublesome foods. When that is the case, our products can provide a clean, safe, and effective form of support."

Intoleran's supplements offer elite digestive support through a few key factors:

First, they are high-quality products carefully sourced and produced manually following HACCP guidelines in the company's production lab in the Netherlands .

. Second, Intoleran supplements are clean without unnecessary fillers. The brand's lactase supplement , for instance, consists of the lactase enzyme, a small amount of calcium carbonate as a filler, and the HPMC capsule. That's it.

, for instance, consists of the lactase enzyme, a small amount of calcium carbonate as a filler, and the HPMC capsule. That's it. Third, Intoleran is Monash certified. This is a highly sought-after categorization reserved for products that help those with IBS or who struggle to digest FODMAP foods.

Intoleran's supplements, especially its quatrase forte, are an excellent way for those with IBS to address their ongoing symptoms. It reduces reactions to trigger foods and minimizes pain and discomfort. "We aren't just helping people with their digestion," Treep declares, "We're enabling them to enjoy life again."

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

