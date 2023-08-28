Intoleran Makes It Possible to Bake Lactose-Free Goodies at Home

The Dutch Health Brand's lactase drops Are Turning Heads as They Help Lactose Intolerant Individuals Take Control of Their Baking Again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baking is a fulfilling and delicious hobby. However, there are certain ingredients that are common in recipes that can make it difficult for those with food intolerances to bake for themselves. Lactose is one of these.

It's estimated that 65% of the world's population struggles with some degree of lactose malabsorption (that is, the inability to break down and absorb lactose in the digestive tract). In many cases, the severity is enough to constitute a lactose intolerance, which leads to discomfort and pain when an individual consumes too much lactose.

For many intolerances, the solution is simple. Avoid the troublesome food. However, when it comes to milk, the problem is that it's in everything . Lactose is present in pre-baked goods, including bread, cookies, and cakes. Even worse, it's also in many common baking staples, such as milk, butter, and cheese. It's also in healthy alternatives, like yogurt and protein powders.

"The restrictive nature of a serious lactose intolerance makes it hard to eat baked goods — or even bake them yourself," says Harmen Treep, founder of the Dutch health brand Intoleran. "We created our line of lactase enzyme supplements to help manage lactose intolerance, and our lactase drops are particularly helpful when it comes to baking."

The brand's lactase drops are designed to break down lactose after application. For example, adding five drops to a liter of milk makes it 80% lactose-free within 24 hours. Adding more increases the ratio. (Any unused enzymes simply pass through the digestive tract without harm.) Mixing lactose drops into baked goods reduces lactose without the need to purchase expensive or unpalatable alternative ingredients.

"Our lactase drops are a game changer for anyone baking in the kitchen," declares Treep. "They equip individuals with the tools they need for culinary success. They can reclaim the joy of baking and still benefit from the end product, all without suffering from unpleasant digestive side effects after the fact."

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

