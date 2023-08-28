Intoleran Makes It Possible to Bake Lactose-Free Goodies at Home

News provided by

Intoleran

28 Aug, 2023, 08:44 ET

The Dutch Health Brand's lactase drops Are Turning Heads as They Help Lactose Intolerant Individuals Take Control of Their Baking Again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baking is a fulfilling and delicious hobby. However, there are certain ingredients that are common in recipes that can make it difficult for those with food intolerances to bake for themselves. Lactose is one of these.

It's estimated that 65% of the world's population struggles with some degree of lactose malabsorption (that is, the inability to break down and absorb lactose in the digestive tract). In many cases, the severity is enough to constitute a lactose intolerance, which leads to discomfort and pain when an individual consumes too much lactose.

For many intolerances, the solution is simple. Avoid the troublesome food. However, when it comes to milk, the problem is that it's in everything. Lactose is present in pre-baked goods, including bread, cookies, and cakes. Even worse, it's also in many common baking staples, such as milk, butter, and cheese. It's also in healthy alternatives, like yogurt and protein powders.

"The restrictive nature of a serious lactose intolerance makes it hard to eat baked goods — or even bake them yourself," says Harmen Treep, founder of the Dutch health brand Intoleran. "We created our line of lactase enzyme supplements to help manage lactose intolerance, and our lactase drops are particularly helpful when it comes to baking."

The brand's lactase drops are designed to break down lactose after application. For example, adding five drops to a liter of milk makes it 80% lactose-free within 24 hours. Adding more increases the ratio. (Any unused enzymes simply pass through the digestive tract without harm.) Mixing lactose drops into baked goods reduces lactose without the need to purchase expensive or unpalatable alternative ingredients.

"Our lactase drops are a game changer for anyone baking in the kitchen," declares Treep. "They equip individuals with the tools they need for culinary success. They can reclaim the joy of baking and still benefit from the end product, all without suffering from unpleasant digestive side effects after the fact."

About Intoleran
Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

Media Contact:
Bouke Smeets 
M: +31(06)23763626
[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran

Also from this source

Intoleran Helps People on the Low-FODMAP Diet Shop With Confidence

Intoleran Offers a Clean and Uncomplicated Solution to a Lactose Intolerance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.