Intoleran Offers a Clean and Uncomplicated Solution to a Lactose Intolerance

News provided by

Intoleran

04 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

The Dutch Health Brand's Range of Lactase Enzymes Provide Targeted, High-Quality Digestive Support For Any Person, Any Time, and Any Place

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive enzymes are an organic way that humans break down and digest their food. When a person cannot create enough of these enzymes for a certain food group, they can develop a food intolerance. One of the most common of these digestive shortcomings is a lack of the dairy-related enzyme lactose. It's estimated that at least a third of the world's population (and possibly twice that number) suffer from some degree of lactose intolerance.

A solution for lactose intolerance is to cut foods with lactose out of one's diet. However, a less-ruthless alternative is to take a supplement of the missing digestive enzyme lactase. There are many OTC (over-the-counter) versions of this enzyme available on the market. The issue is finding one that is clean and safe to consume on a regular basis. That's where Intoleran comes into the picture.

"We are a health brand committed to helping people enjoy their food again …without the side effects!" declares Harmen Treep, owner of Intoleran, "With such an important commission, we are seriously invested in ensuring that our enzyme products are of the highest degree and quality."

Intoleran's commitment to quality starts with its manufacturing process. The brand's enzymes are produced on-site in its production facility in the Netherlands, where minimal ingredients are assembled, and unnecessary additives are avoided.

This is a stark deviation in an industry where competitors are constantly including long lists of additional ingredients on their labels. In contrast, the brand's lactase enzyme capsules (which help manage lactose intolerance) contain the lactase enzyme, a small amount of calcium carbonate as a clean filler, and the HPMC capsule. That's it.

Along with a clean production process, Intoleran considers the diverse set of circumstances within which individuals across the globe must manage lactose intolerance. With this in mind, they've created a range of lactose products that includes scored tablets, drops, and capsules (which can even be opened and sprinkled directly on food if needed). The brand also has a once-a-day product that doesn't need to be taken with food.

To top it off, Intoleran's enzymes are generally safe for all ages (although consumers should always check with their doctor before use). It travels well and is easy to consume before a meal with troublesome foods or ingredients.

Lactose intolerance is common. The solutions are legion. But only Intoleran is providing an enzyme supplement for lactose that is worth its weight in gold.

About Intoleran
Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

Contact:
Bouke Smeets 
M: +31(06)23763626
[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran

Also from this source

Think You Have an Issue with Gluten? Intoleran Says Think Twice

Intoleran Has Clean Enzyme Support for Those with Digestional Issues

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.