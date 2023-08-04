Intoleran Offers a Clean and Uncomplicated Solution to a Lactose Intolerance

The Dutch Health Brand's Range of Lactase Enzymes Provide Targeted, High-Quality Digestive Support For Any Person, Any Time, and Any Place

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive enzymes are an organic way that humans break down and digest their food. When a person cannot create enough of these enzymes for a certain food group, they can develop a food intolerance. One of the most common of these digestive shortcomings is a lack of the dairy-related enzyme lactose. It's estimated that at least a third of the world's population (and possibly twice that number) suffer from some degree of lactose intolerance.

A solution for lactose intolerance is to cut foods with lactose out of one's diet. However, a less-ruthless alternative is to take a supplement of the missing digestive enzyme lactase. There are many OTC (over-the-counter) versions of this enzyme available on the market. The issue is finding one that is clean and safe to consume on a regular basis. That's where Intoleran comes into the picture.

"We are a health brand committed to helping people enjoy their food again …without the side effects!" declares Harmen Treep, owner of Intoleran, "With such an important commission, we are seriously invested in ensuring that our enzyme products are of the highest degree and quality."

Intoleran's commitment to quality starts with its manufacturing process. The brand's enzymes are produced on-site in its production facility in the Netherlands, where minimal ingredients are assembled, and unnecessary additives are avoided.

This is a stark deviation in an industry where competitors are constantly including long lists of additional ingredients on their labels. In contrast, the brand's lactase enzyme capsules (which help manage lactose intolerance) contain the lactase enzyme, a small amount of calcium carbonate as a clean filler, and the HPMC capsule. That's it.

Along with a clean production process, Intoleran considers the diverse set of circumstances within which individuals across the globe must manage lactose intolerance. With this in mind, they've created a range of lactose products that includes scored tablets, drops, and capsules (which can even be opened and sprinkled directly on food if needed). The brand also has a once-a-day product that doesn't need to be taken with food.

To top it off, Intoleran's enzymes are generally safe for all ages (although consumers should always check with their doctor before use). It travels well and is easy to consume before a meal with troublesome foods or ingredients.

Lactose intolerance is common. The solutions are legion. But only Intoleran is providing an enzyme supplement for lactose that is worth its weight in gold.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Contact:

Bouke Smeets

M: +31(06)23763626

[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran