Intoleran Overcomes Lactose Intolerance

The Clean, Effective Enzyme Supplements Are the Perfect Way to Enjoy Lactose Again This Holiday Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lactose intolerance is a bothersome, painful, and intrusive digestive disorder. It develops when the body doesn't have enough lactase enzymes to properly digest lactose and absorb it into the small intestines. It's estimated that more than one in three Americans suffers from lactose intolerance, making it a prevalent concern — especially around the holidays. Cake, whipped cream, butter, and cheese are just a handful of popular holiday foods and ingredients that can set off a lactose intolerance . Even milk and cookies, Santa's signature favorite, is cause for concern.

There are multiple ways to address this issue over the holidays. Those with a minor intolerance can simply control their lactose intake with a low lactose diet. There are also lactose-free diet recipes that can reduce the quantity of the sugar present in baked goods and home-cooked meals. Even so, as individuals navigate the tricky culinary landscapes of Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas parties, there are times when a lactose intolerant diet will not suffice. As they face unknown food choices and hidden ingredient lists, those with lactose intolerance must either risk consuming lactose or go without.

That's where Intoleran can be a game-changer. The Netherlands-based dietary supplement brand has spent well over a decade developing a uniquely effective range of enzyme supplements for various intolerances — including multiple products to help with lactose intolerance .

Some of the health brand's solutions are formatted as tablets to take before a meal. Others are in capsule form to be swallowed whole or opened and sprinkled on food before eating. There is also a liquid solution that consumers can mix into milk and similar lactose-containing ingredients before cooking or baking with them. Intoleran even has its revolutionary once a day capsules , which require consumption once every 24 hours and fight lactose intolerance around the clock.

Intoleran's lactose products are vegan (except for once a day, which is vegetarian). Their ingredients are kept extremely simple, do not include additives, and 95% are sourced directly from Europe. The supplements are made in-house and on-site in their state-of-the-art production facility, as well.

It can be hard to follow a strict intolerant diet around the holidays. Intoleran's lactose enzyme products remove the hassle, complexity, and stresses of following strict diet guidelines during the most Wonderful Time of the Year.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

