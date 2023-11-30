Intoleran Prioritizes a Clean Digestive Enzyme Manufacturing Process

When Consumers Use Digestive Enzymes to Improve Digestion and Address Food Intolerances, the Last Thing They Want Is Unexpected Complications.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many reasons an individual might struggle with digestive concerns. In 2022, the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) reported new research revealing that as much as 40% of Americans suffer from "digestive troubles" on a daily basis. At times, this can be severe and can stem from serious medical concerns, such as celiac disease or Crohn's disease.

However, often, tummy troubles come from an inability of the stomach and intestines to do their job effectively. This is often categorized as an intolerance and is something that the Dutch-based health brand Intoleran is intimately familiar with.

"Food intolerance is typically a lack of digestive enzymes in the body," explains Harmen Treep, owner of Intoleran. "The body organically creates enzymes to break down food. When these are lacking, it can make it difficult to break down different kinds of food components, such as lactose, fructose, and starch. When that's the case, these break down slowly, fermenting and creating all sorts of unwanted symptoms in the process."

Treep adds that digestive enzymes, such as those created by Intoleran , can provide support to break down troublesome foods and avoid unpleasant side effects, such as gas, bloating, and nausea. However, to be effective, enzymes must be clean and should not contain ingredients that complicate digestive issues.

"If a digestive enzyme comes with a lengthy ingredients list on the bottle, think twice," Treep warns. "Our brand started with a desire to create digestive enzymes with a unique degree of pureness and quality. That means we only use clean ingredients that are necessary for each supplement to be effective."

The Intoleran owner uses his brand's lactase 10,000 digestive enzyme capsules as an example. Each capsule delivers a punchy dose of lactase enzyme to help digest lactose. The only other ingredients present are a small amount of calcium carbonate as filler and the HPMC capsule containing the two ingredients. Each Intoleran product is similarly devoid of unnecessary, confusing, or unrecognizable ingredients. This makes it possible for as large an audience as possible to benefit from them. With a couple of exceptions , Intoleran products even line up with the strict requirements of a vegan diet.

"Our goal is to help people enjoy their food again, no matter what intolerant struggles they're facing," Treep concludes. "To make this possible, we keep our formulas clean, our ingredients pure, and our products effective. That way, you can count on easing digestive symptoms from intolerances on a daily basis."

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

