Intoleran's Digestive Enzymes Are Managing CSID

The Brand's Starchway and Quatrase Forte Enzyme Supplements Provide Gastrointestinal Support and Minimize Unpleasant Symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSID (congenital sucrase-isomaltase deficiency) is an inherited metabolic disorder that impacts a disproportionate number of individuals in different groups around the world. For example, the condition is relatively rare in Americans with European ancestry and even lower for Europeans themselves. However, it is more common in North American native populations, especially Greenland Eskimos, where as much as one out of every 10 individuals suffers from the condition.

"CSID is marked by an inability of the body to produce enough (if any) of the enzyme sucrase-isomaltase," explains Harmen Treep, owner of the Dutch digestive enzyme brand Intoleran. "This makes it difficult to process starches and sugars, which make up a large part of the modern food pyramid."

As a solution, Treep recommends that CSID patients study their condition. They should also consider the severity of their symptoms (which include basic food intolerance struggles, like gas, bloating, cramping, and diarrhea) and which trigger foods set them off the easiest.

"It's also a good idea to use digestive enzymes, like Intoleran's Starchway," Treep adds. "This makes it easier to avoid symptoms when you have limited food choices."

Starchway is a clean digestive enzyme supplement that provides an extra dose of Glucoamylase and Invertase enzymes. These help the body break down starches and sucrose before they ferment in the intestines and cause unpleasant symptoms. Another option is the brand's popular Quatrase Forte . This is a multi-enzyme mixture that helps break down starches and sugars as well as other carbohydrates and dairy products. Quatrase Forte is ideal for someone managing CSID who also suffers from other digestive discomforts.

"Living with a severe intolerance like CSID can be unpleasant," says Intoleran's owner, "but it doesn't have to be that way. If you take steps to learn about your symptoms, manage your diet, and equip yourself with tools like Starchway or Quatrase Forte, you can restore your body to a sense of calm and normalcy — and enjoy your food again, too."

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Media Contact:

Bouke Smeets

M: +31(06)23763626

[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran