Intoleran's Digestive Enzymes Work for All Ages -- Even Kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Most medications and pharmaceutical products come with high age limits and child-specific alternatives. However, this is not the case with Intoleran. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating clean, effective digestive enzymes that are as safe as they are helpful. This makes them an ideal option for managing common digestive issues, such as food intolerances or IBS. This isn't just true for adults, either. It applies to children, too.

"Our enzymes are generally safe for most ages," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, adding that most Intoleran products work for children over the age of two. The brand's Lactase Drops can even help with lactose intolerance in infants.

Of course, there are exceptions to the rule . The brand's once a day lactase supplement, for example, is recommended for four and up, as is its histamine regulator, Cozidase. "We always recommend checking with your primary care physician before using any supplement," Treep explains, "We also have dieticians on staff to ensure that everyone understands what a product is, what it's for, and how much an adult or child should take."

While it's important to do one's homework, in the event of digestive enzymes, the stakes are fairly low. Health.com clarifies that digestive enzymes are generally safe as long as they contain natural ingredients and don't interact with drugs. The latter is a concern to discuss with a person's doctor.

As far as quality is concerned, Intoleran has been setting the standard for clean digestive enzymes in the health and wellness world for the past fifteen years. "We produce our products in our own production facility where we only use ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements, so no unnecessary additives," says Treep. Intoleran products have minimal ingredient lists, 95% of which are sourced from Europe.

"It's tragic when children have to suffer from digestive pain at such young ages," Treep concludes. "Our products help to calm their systems and restore a sense of peace and enjoyment to their food again."

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

