Intoleran's Enzyme Supplements "Destress Your Social Life"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a health brand that specializes in creating targeted enzyme supplements . These aid the digestive system by providing a variety of the same enzymes that the body already naturally produces. The job of these digestive enzymes — both natural and supplemental — is to break down food. When the body can't create enough of a certain enzyme, it leads to a food intolerance.

Mayo Clinic puts the "absence of an enzyme needed to fully digest a food" as the number one reason for most food intolerances. This isn't dangerous, as is the case with a food allergy. Instead, it simply generates a variety of uncomfortable symptoms as food sits in the gut and ferments as it slowly breaks down.

Most people recommend a strict change in diet to manage a food intolerance, and Intoleran owner Harmen Treep agrees that, at home, that is certainly a good first step. "Nevertheless," Treep points out, "adhering to a specific diet is time-consuming and really stressful for many people, and for most, it is also a long and tiring journey to discover your personal digestive issues and the solutions that you have available."

As if discovering an intolerance and adjusting one's home diet isn't enough, Treep highlights an area of life where intolerances can be an even bigger disrupter: social events. "Sticking to a diet at home already takes energy," says Treep, "but it is much more complicated when you are out and about or visiting friends and family. Intoleran helps on those occasions and can take the stress out of your social life."

Treep is proud of Intoleran's success as a provider of real-world digestive solutions. "We are in the business of creating targeted supplements to solve real problems," he says, "If you suffer from an intolerance, you need to adjust your diet first. However, there are many occasions when you don't know what you're eating. And then, there are also those times when you just want to eat something without feeling the digestive consequences for hours afterward. With our supplements, everyone can enjoy food again in a simple and effective way, no matter what social setting they might find themselves in. To put it simply, Intoleran can destress your social life."

The ability to eat when out of the house without the fear of physical repercussions is profound. It's a freedom that users of Intoleran are experiencing on a daily basis as they use the brand's enzymes to restore a sense of peace and comfort to their digestive system — and by extension, their social lives.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health and wellness brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. The quality and effectiveness of the supplements are key. Therefore, Intoleran uses only ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. Learn more at intoleran.com .

