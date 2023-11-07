Intoleran's Quatrase 10,000 Helps Clarify Digestive Diagnoses

Intoleran

07 Nov, 2023

The Elite Enzyme Supplement Features a Mixture of Four Different Digestive Enzymes to Support and Streamline Digestion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are clear, one-dimensional food intolerances, such as the inability to properly digest lactose or fructose. However, in many cases, a food intolerance can be more subtle.

A fructan intolerance, for instance, is easy to misdiagnose as a gluten intolerance. Both create similar symptoms after eating foods like cereals or bread. Along with food intolerances, digestive disorders like IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) often have severe symptoms with unknown causes, making them difficult to diagnose or treat.

Intoleran has developed a way to help those struggling with confusing or nuanced digestive concerns: quatrase 10,000. The Dutch health brand's flagship digestive enzyme supplement is its best-selling product — and with good reason. It offers a holistic approach to managing intolerances and similar digestive concerns.

Quatrase 10,000 features a rich mixture of different digestive enzymes, including:

  • Lactase
  • Xylose Isomerase
  • Alpha-Galactosidase
  • Invertase

Together, these provide a boost to aid in the digestion of various FODMAPs (tough-to-digest sugars), including those found in dairy products, complex carbohydrates, fruit sugar, and processed foods.

"We have many different targeted enzyme supplements," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep. "However, quatrase 10,000 is formulated for those struggling with discovering a diagnosis or if they have a more comprehensive digestive struggle, like IBS. It is an enzyme mix designed to support healthy digestion and prevent pesky gas and bloating from occurring after eating."

Treep and the Intoleran team believe no one should have to suffer every time they eat. Their products are meticulously crafted to help those with digestive concerns manage their conditions successfully and enjoy their food again in a simple and effective way. This is true regardless of whether they're using a targeted product like lactase or fructase to manage a known intolerance or they're using quatrase 10,000 to address a variety of confusing symptoms. In either case, the added digestional support is an essential step in restoring a sense of peace and comfort to their everyday eating activities.

About Intoleran
Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, sucrose, and even histamine! Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

