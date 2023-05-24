Intoleran's Quatrase Forte Is the Swiss Army Knife of Digestive Enzymes

The Multi-Enzyme Mix Is Designed to Curb Symptoms From Multiple Food Intolerances, IBS, and other Digestional Disorders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a Dutch health brand that has spent years specializing in the creation of clean, effective digestive enzyme supplements. From smart sourcing to an immaculate in-house production process to minimal ingredients and no unnecessary fillers, the brand has perfected the art of aiding digestion.

This has resulted in a portfolio of targeted digestive enzymes and digestive products. The company's fructase delivers a dose of Xylose Isomerase to help break down excess fruit sugar. Starchway uses Glucoamylase and Invertase enzymes to support the digestion of starches and sucrose (including for those who suffer from CSID). The company has no less than four different products to address lactose intolerance .

However, it's Quatrase Forte that has become the brand's flagship product and one of Intoleran's best sellers over the years.

"Quatrase Forte brings the concept of comprehensive digestional support into one single product," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "It provides a mixture of four key digestive enzymes that can help address a host of different digestive dilemmas."

Quatrase Forte's unique enzyme mix allows it to help the body break down lactose, fructose, sugar, starches, and other carbohydrates. This makes it a powerful tool when managing more nebulous digestive conditions, such as FODMAP intolerance or IBS.

For those concerned with taking a supplement they don't need, Treep points out that enzymes are different. "The thing is, with digestive enzymes, you don't have to worry about ingesting something your body doesn't need. As is the case with any enzymes your body creates that it doesn't need, any extra will simply pass out of the other end of your system."

Whether an individual is in the midst of diagnosing an ongoing food intolerance, dealing with unpleasant side effects from FODMAP foods, or suffering from IBS symptoms, Intoleran's Quatrase Forte offers a comprehensive and effective way to calm digestional discomfort and restore the joy of eating once again.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

