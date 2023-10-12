INTOUCHCX ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO EGYPT

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntouchCX, a leading global customer experience and technology company, has announced its expansion into Egypt.

This is the second global footprint expansion for IntouchCX in 2023. In February, the Company expanded its operations to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. IntouchCX plans to open its state-of-the-art center of excellence campus in Cairo in the weeks to come.

"Opening our second greenfield geography in a year truly demonstrates our ability to grow successfully in strategic markets for our clients partners," said Greg Fettes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at IntouchCX. "Egypt helps us accomplish speed to scale and enhances our ability to hit the performance targets on all the programs we serve."

Egypt's growing technology infrastructure and strategic location fosters enhanced global communication and collaboration. Cairo's highly educated and skilled workforce of IT, customer service, and finance professionals serving over 12 languages makes it a strategically positioned market for IntouchCX client partners.

"Egypt is truly special and there is an amazing diverse talent pool and hunger for career growth in the labor market here," said Dishant Bhojwani, Chief Operating Officer - APAC & Africa at IntouchCX. "We are excited to invest in Egypt and create strong community roots in Cairo and beyond."

IntouchCX currently has in-person campuses in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Colombia, Jamaica, Honduras, Greece, India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, technology, and AI and automation solutions. We set a new standard by immersing ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com

