Intoxalock Awards Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship to Northern Arizona University Student

Third Annual Scholarship Contest Drew 350 Entries From Across the Country

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Arizona University student Angel Rodriguez is the winner of this year's Intoxalock Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship. Each year Intoxalock invests in community safety by providing a $3,000 scholarship for higher education to a student that produces the most impactful PSA-type video showing the negative impacts of drunk driving. This year's contest was judged by Intoxalock and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) representatives.

Angel is studying Creative Media and Film, with a minor in Photography. His creative Public Service Announcement entry features a chilling twist and shows how devastating the results of drunk driving can be. As this year's winner, Angel will receive $3,000 he can use towards tuition, books, lodging, or other expenses related to his academic pursuits.

"This scholarship will help me advance my career by being able to purchase better video and photo gear," Angel said. "With this new gear, I will better advertise myself and hopefully start picking up multiple freelancing contracts."

The annual Intoxalock Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship is awarded to one student each year who is enrolled in or accepted to a two- or four-year college or university. To enter, they must create an original 30 to 60 second Public Service Announcement (PSA) about the dangers of drunk driving, and how it can be prevented.

"Every year, we're impressed by the creativity and emotional impact we see in these PSAs," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of Consumer Safety Technology, Intoxalock's parent company. "Drunk driving is a serious issue, and many college campuses face safety concerns related to underage and binge drinking. Our mission is to be an agent for community safety and this contest is one way we can do that."

In addition to the winning video, four other students are the runners-up in the competition, and their videos also deserve praise.

Oak Bediako : Oak's eye-catching animation highlights the effectiveness of Intoxalock in preventing drunk driving.

Brock Eastwood : Brock's thoughtful video shows the impact each drink can have on a driver and their ability to focus.

Ben Smith : Ben's video shows the devastating consequences that can occur as a result of drunk driving.

Luciana Bluto : Luciana's video reminds people to consider the driver is not the only one at risk when they drink and get behind the wheel.

Entries are not yet open for next year's scholarship, but anyone interested should follow www.intoxalock.com/scholarship for updates. Those eager to get started on their entry for next year's competition can start planning based on current guidelines.

About Intoxalock: Intoxalock, based in Des Moines, Iowa and also known as Consumer Safety Technology or CST LLC., has been manufacturing ignition interlock devices (car breathalyzers) for over 25 years and is an industry leader in reliability, customer service and technology. Intoxalock's ignition interlock devices meet state requirements in 47 states and its alcohol monitoring products are used in all 50 states. To learn more, visit Intoxalock.

About CST Holdings Co.

CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with more than 5,000 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of L. Catterton.

SOURCE Intoxalock