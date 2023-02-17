Intoxalock Launches CURB Program that Encourages Impaired Driving Offenders to Practice Safe, Positive Driving Behaviors

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoxalock, the leading provider of IID products and services for impaired offenders in the US, has just launched a program that aligns consumer behavior with community safety. CURB is offered to new customers in select states and rewards them for demonstrating certain driving behaviors. The first-in-the-industry program from Intoxalock is designed to align with state offender program requirements and to assist in partnering with state authorities in keeping communities safe, while also assisting individuals in changing their behavior.

CURB, which stands for Correcting Unsafe and Risky Behavior, allows Intoxalock ignition interlock customers to earn money back every month simply by registering for the program and completing a variety of steps. The program rewards customers for completing monthly requirements, including not attempting to drive while intoxicated and interacting with educational content about the risks of drunk driving and how to prevent it. Each month successful CURB participants will receive cash back.

"We are excited to pilot a program like CURB that seeks to help model and reward positive behaviors among impaired driving offenders," said Kathy Boden Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Intoxalock's parent company Consumer Safety Technology. "It is our mission to make our communities safer while helping individuals safely regain their driving privileges. The CURB program is an additional and material commitment from Intoxalock toward our mission."

Many states have compliance-based removal as part of their ignition interlock program which directly links removal of a device with an offender's ability to remain compliant with the state's requirements. This often means that a failed BrAC test, an attempt to tamper with the device or even a missed calibration appointment results in an extension of the time an offender needs to keep the device installed. The CURB program is intended to encourage compliance, thus not just changing behavior for the positive. The CURB program goal is to reduce recidivism, help lower state monitoring authorities' caseloads, and make our roads and communities safer.

To participate in CURB, customers can register via the email they receive from Intoxalock following their installation. Read the full program requirements and rules at https://www.intoxalock.com/curb/ .

About Intoxalock: Intoxalock, based in Des Moines, Iowa and also known as Consumer Safety Technology or CST LLC., has been manufacturing ignition interlock devices (car breathalyzers) for over 25 years and is an industry leader in reliability, customer service and technology. Intoxalock's ignition interlock devices meet state requirements in 47 states and its alcohol monitoring products are used in all 50 states. To learn more, visit Intoxalock.

About CST Holdings Co.

CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with more than 5,000 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of L. Catterton.

