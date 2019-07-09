Intoxalock Launches New Mobile App in Response to Customer Feedback

"Customers want more ways to manage their account and a quick place to go to access all the resources they need to help them through their ignition interlock lease," Kimberly Williams, Intoxalock CEO said.

Intoxalock customers can now log in via the app and access account information, review device tutorials, sign a lease, check statements and make payments, and verify that their account is in good standing.

The Intoxalock Mobile App also empowers the customers to schedule calibrations, report vehicle maintenance at the touch of a button, and get answers to lots of other questions rather than having to call into the customer support team staff. This allow customers to access relevant information at home, at work, or anywhere in between – quickly and privately.

"We recognize that this isn't always a great time in their lives. We're ready to do anything we can to make the process as easy as possible. We want our customers to know we're on their team and are here for them every step of the way," Williams said.

Intoxalock customers can download the Intoxalock Mobile App in the Apple Store or Google Play on their smart phones today.

About Intoxalock

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Intoxalock (http://www.Intoxalock.com) developed its state-of-the-art ignition interlock device in conjunction with researchers from Iowa State University. With almost 30 years in the alcohol monitoring industry, Intoxalock currently services clients that are legally required to install an ignition interlock device or home alcohol-monitoring unit in 46 states across the nation, in addition to voluntary clients in all other states.

SOURCE Intoxalock

Related Links

http://www.Intoxalock.com

