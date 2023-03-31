Intoxalock Renews and Expands Exclusive Partnership with the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

Consumer Safety Technology (CST)'s Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, and New Directions Assessments Named Official DUI/DWI Services Affinity Partners of the NACDL

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoxalock (CST) and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers have renewed their exclusive, industry-first Affinity Partnership for 2023, reaffirming their alliance in support of the ongoing education and development of DUI/DWI attorneys and their mutual clients.

In addition to doubling its level of program support, Intoxalock is making it easier for clients of NACDL members to complete multiple DUI/DWI requirements in fewer steps by bringing its Consumer Safety Technology (CST) sister brands, Breathe Easy Insurance and New Directions Assessments, into the fold.

"Just as NACDL members are committed to providing high quality, full-service support to their clients, CST aims to simplify the DUI/DWI process by helping our customers complete multiple steps of the license reinstatement process with just one phone call to one dedicated team," said Angela Ponulak, Senior Marketing Manager at Intoxalock (CST).

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is a network of over 10,000 criminal defenders whose members are among America's most knowledgeable and best-connected in their field. NACDL Affinity Partners, including CST's Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, and New Directions Assessments brands, provide member-exclusive savings and benefits and help to advance NACDL's mission via sponsorships, education, and more.

"We are grateful for Intoxalock's continued partnership," said NACDL Executive Director Lisa Wayne. "The NACDL Affinity Partner Program provides savings and unique offers on products and services to our members. Through advertising, sponsorships, and other means of support, our affinity partners help the Association's vision of fair, rational, and humane treatment within the criminal justice system."

As the Official DUI/DWI Services Affinity Partner of the NACDL, CST now offers NACDL members and their associates even more exclusive benefits for their clients across three brands:

Intoxalock Ignition Interlock is the #1 Ignition Interlock provider in the US with over 5,000 locations nationwide, same-day installation, and VIP support for attorneys and their clients. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions Assessments partners with attorneys and their clients to provide fast, high-quality online assessments for court and work without up-selling treatment or other services.

To learn more and access their exclusive member and client benefits, NACDL members and their associates are invited to join the NACDL Intoxalock Select Attorney Network and connect with their dedicated attorney support team at [email protected].

About CST Holdings Co.

CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with more than 5,000 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of L. Catterton.

