Intoxalock Renews Its Scholarship for Student Drunk Driving PSAs

Global Youth Traffic Safety Month kicks off in May to promote safe driving habits among teens

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Youth Safety (NOYS) recognizes May as Global Youth Traffic Safety Month as a concentrated effort to teach safe driving habits to teens.

The National Highway Traffic Administration data says that 35% of teen deaths are caused by automobile accidents. As teen drivers learn the rules of the road, it's important to reinforce the message of safety and safe driving. Many accidents are caused by distracted driving, such as texting while driving, or getting distracted by passengers.

As teens get more experienced on the road, NOYS says they may become overconfident about their abilities, which can lead to accidents and mistakes. It's important for every driver to develop good, safe driving habits. Spreading the message to teens as they learn to drive can help instill these habits early, so they last.

Intoxalock offers a scholarship to college students and incoming college students as part of the effort to spread the message. To enter, students must create a 30-60 second original Public Service Announcement about the dangers of drunk driving. The winner is awarded a $3,000 scholarship to use toward tuition and school supplies.

Many PSA's feature cautionary tales about drinking to excess on college campuses. NHTSA states that teens are at a greater risk of death from an alcohol-related crash than the overall population, which makes early intervention all the more crucial. Intoxalock offers special lower pricing on voluntary interlock devices for anyone who wants to install.

These devices are wired into the car's ignition system, and require the driver to take a Breath Alcohol Content (BrAC) test and pass before they can start their car. During most trips, the device will also request a random retest to ensure continuous sobriety.

Parents can install an interlock in the vehicle their teen driver uses, and feel confident that they are not driving while intoxicated. This will not only keep their teenager out of legal trouble, it will also keep the roads safe for other drivers.

"The interlock will not only give parents peace of mind, teens with an interlock device won't be as susceptible to peer pressure to drive drunk," said Kathy Boden Holland, Intoxalock CEO. "We're dedicated to making the roads safer for everyone."

Taking away the option to drive under the influence will hopefully enable teens to make a safer, more responsible choice despite any pressure from their friends. Additionally, the devices can serve as a sobriety aid for teens who are struggling with addiction issues.

Intoxalock is available in all 50 states on a voluntary basis. There are more than 4,800 installation centers worldwide. If you are interested in getting an interlock installed voluntarily, contact Intoxalock at 833-623-0200.

About Intoxalock

Intoxalock , based in Des Moines, Iowa, and also known as Consumer Safety Technology or CST LLC., is the no. 1 ignition interlock devices (car breathalyzers) provider in the U.S. For over 30 years, Intoxalock is the leader in reliability, customer service, and technology. Intoxalock's ignition interlock devices are certified in 46 states and its alcohol monitoring products are used in all 50 states. These devices prevent hundreds of thousands of drunk driving incidents each year, and have prevented several million since the company began. To learn more, visit Intoxalock.com .

About CST Holdings Co.

CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with over 4,500 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

