Intracom Telecom Introduces its Largest To-Date Wireless MW & mmWave Solutions Portfolio Expansion

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced its largest to-date expansion of its wireless solutions portfolio, by introducing three new products: WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS, WiBAS™ G5 Connect+ and UltraLink™-XR80. These new wireless systems will be showcased in the company's stand S.1224 at MWC Los Angeles, on 22-24 October 2019.

The company enhances and increases the variety of options that its customers can get, for radio access and radio X-Haul. Intracom Telecom is introducing its 5th generation PtMP radios, the WIBAS™ G5. The product is operating at the frequency bands 24.5-29.5 GHz, with channels 100 MHz width, achieving throughput that exceeds 550 Mbps per subscriber. Operators and ISPs can now benefit from the high capacity, excellent performance and power-saving features of the new WiBAS™ G5 family operating in TDD mode.

Based on the most advanced technology in the market, the WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS has an exceptional deployment flexibility serving anyone within a large area footprint, and it supports a variety of sectoral antennas ranging from 90 to full 360° coverage. Due to its compact size this PtMP base station is not demanding heavy telecom infrastructures. At the same time, the new WiBAS™ G5 Connect+ is an advanced terminal station for operators that want to be worry-free and are in need of high quality hardware, as it is remarkably flexible, able to operate both in TDD and FDD area licensed microwave spectrum. Moreover, its zero touch capabilities allow for an effortless deployment, while it is interoperable with all available WiBAS™ base station radios, giving the opportunity for a full exploitation of the existing network.

On the same note, Intracom Telecom in order to satisfy the need for the most demanding 5G backhaul, midhaul and fronthaul applications introduces a next generation E-band dual-radio platform, the UltraLink™-XR80. This ground-breaking dual radio supports 30 Gbit/s Full duplex air capacity in a single unit using a 2 GHz channel, while providing the exceptional link ranges that are typical of the Intracom Telecom premium E-Band UltraLink™ radio series. Due to its versatile functionality and capacity the UltraLink™-XR80 can ideally support the transport of the combined X-Haul RAN traffic of 5G as well as of legacy 2G / 3G / 4G mobile systems, thus covering the full spectrum of mobile operators' networking needs.

Dimitris Pantelopoulos, Intracom Telecom R&D Director, commented: "This is a big moment for Intracom Telecom! Launching three new products and showcasing them just in time for MWC Los Angeles is another important accomplishment. All three wireless systems are a result of hard work, commitment to innovation, focus on superior quality and dedication to customers' satisfaction."

Watch the relevant video by clicking here, to find out more about Intracom Telecom's new wireless systems.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it innovates in the 5G/4G wireless fronthaul, backhaul and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive portfolio of revenue-generating software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. The company also addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities and invests significantly in developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving more than 100 renowned customers in over 70 countries. Its subsidiaries span across Europe, Russia/CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com.

