IntraNerve Neuroscience Appoints Two New Medical Directors to Strengthen Clinical Leadership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraNerve Neuroscience today announced the appointment of two new medical directors, strengthening the company's clinical leadership across its services lines. Margot Nagan, MD has been named Medical Director for the EEG service line, and David Valentine, MD has been named Medical Director for the IONM services line, following years of clinical leadership within the organization.

These appointments further strengthen IntraNerve's physician-led approach to 24/7 patient care. Both physicians bring extensive experience in their respective specialties and will play key roles in guiding clinical standards, supporting the company's technologists and physicians, and advancing quality across its EEG and IONM programs.

Margot Nagan, MD joined IntraNerve in 2018 and is a board-certified neurologist and epileptologist with specialized training in child neurology and pediatric epilepsy. She completed her pediatrics residency at Boston Children's Hospital, her child neurology residency at Boston University Medical Center, and her pediatric epilepsy fellowship at Children's Hospital Colorado. Dr. Nagan brings deep expertise in pediatric and adult EEG interpretation, quality improvement, and medical education.

"Strong leadership is the foundation of our gold standard patient care. With a dedicated Medical Director now guiding our EEG Physician Services, we are reinforcing that foundation for the patients and communities we serve," said Cheryll Poissant, Vice President of EEG Services.

David Valentine, MD joined IntraNerve in 2021 and is board-certified in neurology and clinical neurophysiology. He earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry before completing his neurology internship, residency, and clinical neurophysiology fellowship at New York University School of Medicine. With extensive experience in IONM, Dr. Valentine will provide clinical oversight and guidance for IntraNerve's IONM services.

"These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to clinical leadership grounded in real-world experience," said Ryan Rosenhahn, CEO. "Both Dr. Nagan and Dr. Valentine have been valued members of the IntraNerve team, and these new leadership roles recognize the expertise and dedication they have demonstrated throughout their tenure with the company. Their experience will continue to directly benefit the hospitals, surgeons, and patients we serve."

For more than 20 years, IntraNerve has invested in experienced clinical leadership to guide its programs and support the healthcare professionals it serves. The addition of Dr. Nagan and Dr. Valentine represents the next step in that commitment, supporting IntraNerve's continued investment in its people, its clinical programs, and the long-term partnerships that have defined the company for two decades.

About IntraNerve Neuroscience

IntraNerve Neuroscience (INN) is a privately owned, Joint Commission-accredited provider of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), Neurotelemetry/Continuous EEG (cEEG), and remote physician oversight services. For more than 20 years, the company has partnered with hospitals and physicians to deliver trusted neurodiagnostic care through experienced clinical teams, physician leadership, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

Media Contact:

Olimpia Grantham

Marketing Manager

IntraNerve Neuroscience

[email protected]

SOURCE IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings, LLC