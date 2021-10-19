Intraoral Scanners Market to grow by USD 541.11 million| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities | Technavio

The increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the intraoral scanners market during the forecast period. However, a high-cost burden may impede market growth.

The intraoral scanners market analysis includes End-user and Geography segments. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The intraoral scanners market covers the following areas:

Intraoral Scanners Market Sizing

Intraoral Scanners Market Forecast

Intraoral Scanners Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

3Shape AS

Align Technology Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

Condor Technologies NV

Denterprise International Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

Medit Corp.

Midmark Corp.

Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Related Reports:

3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental CAD-CAM Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 541.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio