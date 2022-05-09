Intraoral Scanners Market to Reach $875.60 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 18.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the ageing population and subsequent rise of dental disorders are stimulating the demand for intraoral scanners in the developed and developing economies, which in turn is driving the growth of the global intraoral scanners market

PORTLAND, Ore., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intraoral Scanners Market By Brand (Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global intraoral scanners industry was estimated at $382.52 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $875.60 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the ageing population and subsequent rise of dental disorders are stimulating the demand for intraoral scanners in the developed and developing economies, which in turn drive the growth of the global intraoral scanners market. On the other hand, high cost of the device and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, developments in scanners, which are portable and easy to fit in hands allow the dentists to freely move the equipment in all angulations inside the mouth without causing discomfort to the patients. This factor is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to fewer visits of people to dental clinics to cater to mandatory guidelines imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

This factor led to decreased demand for intraoral scanners that are normally used by orthodontists to capture 3D images of the mouth, which impacted the market negatively, especially during the initial period. However, the market is projected to revive very soon.

The CEREC segment to dominate by 2030-

By brand, the CEREC segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the global intraoral scanners market, owing to the advantages such as, reducing the procedural time, producing accurate results, and eliminating patients' discomfort. The cadent iTero segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, due to increase in the geriatric population and rise in the number of patients suffering from several dental disorders.

The hospitals segment to hold the major share-

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than half of the global intraoral scanners market. Larger number of patient visits to hospitals for treatments than in clinics propels the growth of the segment. The dental clinics segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the number of dental clinics drives the segment growth.

Europe garnered the lion's share in 2020-

By region, the market across Europe had the lion's share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global intraoral scanners market, owing to the ongoing trend of preventive healthcare, and rising focus on digital dental technology products in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.1% by 2030, due to surge in demand for intraoral scanners products and availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Align Technology Inc.

Condor Technologies NV

Densys3D Ltd.

planmeca oy

3Shape

midmark corporation

Dental Wings Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

