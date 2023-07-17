Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market worth $1.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral/intraoral scanners industry is poised for significant growth and advancements in the near future. With the increasing demand for digital dentistry and the growing adoption of intraoral scanning technology, this industry is set to revolutionize the way dental professionals capture and analyze oral structures. Intraoral scanners offer numerous advantages over traditional dental impressions, including faster and more accurate data acquisition, improved patient comfort, and enhanced workflow efficiency. With ongoing research and development, the near future holds the promise of even more compact, user-friendly, and technologically advanced intraoral scanners. These advancements are expected to expand the applications of intraoral scanning, ranging from restorative dentistry and orthodontics to implant planning and digital smile design. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and cloud-based platforms will enable seamless data management, analysis, and collaboration among dental teams. With its potential to enhance patient care, improve treatment outcomes, and streamline dental workflows, the intraoral/intraoral scanners industry is set to play a pivotal role in the future of digital dentistry.

Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Developing countries such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, the Middle East, and other APAC and Latin American countries present a lucrative opportunity for players in the market. This is mostly due to their expanding middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising demand for dental tourism.

Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% Market Size Available for 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Intraoral Scanner –End User, Application, Modality, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Potential for growth in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in intraoral scanners

"During the forecast period, the wired scanner is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the intraoral scanner market."

Under modality, the wired scanner is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The primary drivers of this market are the introduction of new technologies, which provide advantages for patients in terms of low operating costs and less time consumption. As the majority of wired scanners operate through plug-and-play technology, there is no depletion of the battery as the scanner uses the power from the computer or a laptop. These scanners provide detailed and accurate 3D impressions for better diagnosis and treatment plans.

"In 2022, by end-user, dental hospitals clinics segment held the largest share of intraoral scanner market."

By end user, the intraoral scanner market can be segmented into dental hospitals and clinics segment, dental research and academic institutes, and other end users. Due to the large adoption of the intraoral scanner market at dental hospitals and clinics, this segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2022. Additionally, there has been an increase in rise in demand for clear aligners and dental tourism, which has contributed to the growth of the market.

"During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the intraoral scanner market. "

The intraoral scanner is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the intraoral scanner market during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific intraoral scanner market is driven by the growing geriatric population, growing dental tourism in major Asian markets such as India, and factors such as the increasing number of dental professionals, the rising incidence of dental diseases, and the growing number of tooth repair procedures.

Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological advancements in intraoral scanners

Restraints:

High cost of intraoral scanners and dental procedures

Opportunities:

Potential for growth in emerging countries

Challenges:

Dearth of trained dental practitioners

Key Market Players:

The key players in the intraoral scanner market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), 3Shape (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Medit Corp. (South Korea), and Align Technology Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In September 2022 , DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. launched a new laptop version of the prime scan intraoral scanner. It provides easy scanning of the intraoral cavity.

, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. launched a new laptop version of the prime scan intraoral scanner. It provides easy scanning of the intraoral cavity. In September 2022 , one of the market leaders, 3Shape, introduced TRIOS 5 Wireless, a completely new, state-of-the-art intraoral scanner designed to make it easier than ever for dentists to go digital with their dentistry.

, one of the market leaders, 3Shape, introduced TRIOS 5 Wireless, a completely new, state-of-the-art intraoral scanner designed to make it easier than ever for dentists to go digital with their dentistry. In July 2021 , DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) partnered with 3 Shape ( Denmark ) To provide better access for TRIOS users to SureSmile Clear aligners.

Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market Advantages:

Accurate Digital Impressions: Intraoral/intraoral scanners provide precise and detailed digital impressions of oral structures, eliminating the need for messy and uncomfortable traditional dental impressions. This improves the accuracy of treatment planning and enables better-fitting restorations and prosthetics.

Enhanced Patient Comfort: Compared to traditional dental impressions, intraoral scanners offer a more comfortable experience for patients. They eliminate the need for uncomfortable trays and materials, reducing patient anxiety and improving overall satisfaction.

Time Efficiency: Intraoral scanners enable faster data acquisition and processing, resulting in streamlined workflows and reduced chairside time. Dentists can quickly capture digital impressions and immediately view and analyze them on a computer screen, expediting the treatment planning process.

Improved Treatment Outcomes: The high accuracy of intraoral scanners leads to improved treatment outcomes. Precise digital impressions allow for better-fitting restorations, crowns, bridges, and orthodontic appliances, reducing the need for adjustments or remakes and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Integration with CAD/CAM Systems: Intraoral scanners seamlessly integrate with computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems. The digital impressions can be directly used to design and fabricate dental restorations, prosthetics, and appliances, resulting in efficient and precise manufacturing processes.

Technological Advancements: The intraoral/intraoral scanners market is driven by continuous technological advancements. Compact, user-friendly, and technologically advanced scanners are being developed, incorporating features such as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to further improve accuracy, automate processes, and enhance diagnostic capabilities.

Enhanced Communication and Collaboration: Digital impressions captured by intraoral scanners can be easily shared with dental laboratories and other dental professionals, facilitating real-time communication and collaboration. This leads to improved coordination, faster turnaround times, and better overall treatment outcomes.

Cost-effectiveness: Intraoral scanners can contribute to cost savings in the long run. They reduce the need for traditional impression materials and shipping costs associated with physical impressions, while also minimizing the chances of remakes or adjustments.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets