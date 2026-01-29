Intrepid Automation and Rapid Fluidics Form Strategic Partnership to Scale Microfluidic Manufacturing in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Automation , provider of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, and Rapid Fluidics , market leader in design and rapid-production services to microfluidic systems customers, today announced a strategic partnership to advance development and U.S.-based manufacturing of microfluidic technologies. The collaboration combines Rapid Fluidics' design and prototyping expertise with Intrepid Automation's scalable, production-grade additive manufacturing capabilities, enabling more cost-effective development and production of high-precision microfluidic components.

Under the agreement, Intrepid Automation will serve as Rapid Fluidics' exclusive U.S. manufacturing partner for microfluidics, with both companies scaling up applications in the healthcare and industrial markets. Both companies will leverage Intrepid's ISO 13485- and ISO 9001-certified facilities, combining regulatory compliance with scalable production to deliver high-quality microfluidic components. The partnership helps close the gap between lab-scale microfluidic innovation and the requirements of U.S. manufacturing, providing customers with a clearer path from early design to compliant, high-volume production.

"Rapid Fluidics brings deep expertise in microfluidics, and our scalable 3D printing systems allow those innovations to reach mass production without compromise," said Ben Wynne, President and CTO of Intrepid Automation. "This partnership isn't just about speed, but rather quality, regulatory compliance, and creating a foundation for future growth in several sectors, from healthcare to industrial applications."

"Partnering with Intrepid gives us the ability to bring our microfluidic designs from the lab to real-world production faster than ever," said Paul Marshall, Founder and CEO of Rapid Fluidics. "By establishing U.S.-based manufacturing, we can reduce costs, improve reliability, and deliver solutions that meet the growing demand for high-throughput health and industrial applications. At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to accelerate product development and apply breakthrough microfluidic technology in ways that meaningfully improve human health."

Early case studies highlight how additive manufacturing can significantly reduce production timelines from six weeks to two minutes, material usage, and complexity for high-throughput microfluidic systems.

Intrepid Automation is in a new phase of growth following the recent appointment of Rich Carone as CEO . A manufacturing and automation veteran with more than five decades of experience, Carone is focused on scaling the business and expanding into new advanced manufacturing markets, while former CEO Ben Wynne continues to lead product innovation and partnerships as IA's Chief Technology Officer.

About Rapid Fluidics

Rapid Fluidics is an innovative microfluidics consultancy that specializes in microfluidic design and rapid production services. Its team of experts uses cutting-edge 3D printing and other technologies to produce custom microfluidic devices for a variety of applications, allowing customers to go from design idea to delivered testable parts in a matter of days. Also available is an online customizable standard product line of complementary microfluidic products to reduce timelines and increase productivity. Additional information can be found at Rapid Fluidics at rapidfluidics.com .

About Intrepid Automation

Intrepid Automation, headquartered in San Diego, creates modular, industrial-scale additive manufacturing systems for high volume production, including 3D printers, software, materials, automation, and quality control tools. With a focus on optimizing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and driving productivity, Intrepid empowers manufacturers to produce end-use parts with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.

