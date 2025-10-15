Introducing AI Studio: Vibe-Coding the Next Generation of Customer Experiences by EverAfter AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Customer Success, RevOps, and Post-Sale teams have been asked to deliver personalized, data-driven customer experiences, without the tools to actually build them. CRMs were built for reporting. Project management tools were built for internal workflows. None were built for customers.

That changes today.



EverAfter AI, trusted by leading companies like Okta, Salesloft , ZoomInfo, and many more, is proud to launch AI Studio, a breakthrough feature that brings vibe-coding into the hands of post-sale teams. For the first time, they can design and launch` branded, customer-facing interfaces that are personalized, dynamic, and connected to live company and customer data, instantly, securely, and without a single line of code.

Why it matters

Customers demand more: adaptation, flexibility, personalization. AI Studio bridges the gap between vision and execution, turning what teams imagine into live, data-driven customer experiences.

What makes it different

Limitless creation – no longer stuck with 20 widget types; design any experience you imagine, always branded and on identity.





Personalized by data – every experience adapts in real time, powered by CRM and data warehouse connections.





Dynamic by design – interfaces update automatically as customer data changes.





Enterprise-ready – secure, compliant, connected to Salesforce, Snowflake, and more.





Team empowerment – CS and RevOps own the customer experience; R&D is freed to focus on innovation.

Why now

The world has shifted from static, one-size-fits-all portals to dynamic, personalized, customer-facing interfaces. With AI Studio, EverAfter moves the industry from no-code to new-code (vibe-code) — giving teams the creative freedom of coding, without needing to code.

Early adopters say it best: "For the first time, we have real creative control over the customer experience."

AI Studio isn't just a feature. It's the future of how post-sale teams build, instantly live, endlessly adaptable, and built for enterprise scale.

