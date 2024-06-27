Introducing Allē Payment Plans, Powered by Cherry

Allē Members Enjoy the Aesthetic Treatments They Love Today, and Pay Over-Time with No Hard Credit Checks

Participation Comes at No Cost* to Aesthetic Providers for Allergan Aesthetics Treatments and Products, Increasing Affordability of Treatments with Flexible Payment Options

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today debuted Allē Payment Plans , powered by Cherry . By giving consumers the power to pay over-time for aesthetic treatments and products, including BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) and the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, Allē Payment Plans make aesthetics more accessible and affordable.

Market research shows more than 50 million Americans are interested in facial injectables, but only a fraction seek treatment each year, citing cost as the biggest barrier1. Now, with Allē Payment Plans, patients can pay for their treatments with a monthly plan making it easier for them to achieve their aesthetic goals.

"We are excited to debut flexible payment plans within Allē at no cost* to aesthetic practices for Allergan Aesthetics treatments and products, increasing the accessibility and affordability of aesthetic treatments for patients and supporting providers to welcome new patients," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics. "Over the last several years, pay over-time solutions have grown to become a preferred method of payment for millions of Americans from cell phones to clothing. Allē Payment Plans help patients pursue the recommended treatments they want, on terms that work for them."

Allē Payment Plans initial pilot program uncovered key insights. "We found that 54% of transactions were from patients new to aesthetics or trying a new service. 34% of transactions included two or more brands2," shared Jasson Gilmore. "This shows that consumers want to pay over-time for the recommended aesthetic treatments they have been considering. Removing cost as a barrier gives them that opportunity."

The Allē Payment Plans national roll-out begins today, with full availability across the U.S. expected over the next few months. "Our practice began accepting Allē Payment Plans as part of a pilot program. Since then, we've seen an influx of patients who want to pay over-time and are now interested in learning about additional treatments to help achieve their aesthetic goals," said Neekan Rivera, PA, Allergan Medical Institute Trainer and founder of Aère Aesthetics. "Allē Payment Plans quickly became a seamless part of our front desk experience, and our patients earn Allē points for their treatments."

"We are thrilled to partner with Allergan Aesthetics, the market leader, given their industry defining products and their success with Allē, the country's leading aesthetics loyalty rewards platform," said Sean Schroeder, COO at Cherry. "With Cherry's years of experience in patient financing, and Allē's leadership in aesthetics rewards, this combined offering will support practices in helping make aesthetics treatments more accessible for all."

Allē is offering an inside look of Allē Payment Plans to providers attending The Aesthetic Show (TAS) in Las Vegas, Nev., June 27-June 30, 2024. Attendees can join a sponsored Lunch and Learn and can also schedule personalized one-on-one discussions with an Allergan Digital Consultant at the Allergan Aesthetics booth to discover how to optimize Allē for Business within their practice and to prepare for Allē Payment Plans.

In serving more than seven million Members across ~30,000 practices to date, part of Allē's mission is to help educate consumers about aesthetic treatments, and to simplify office operations for practices. From its inception, Allē has disrupted the aesthetics industry by offering the most robust rewards program. Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 50 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands. By providing Members with information, tools, and incentives, and now with flexible ways to pay, Allē empowers consumers along their treatment journey, making the next product purchase or treatment closer within reach.

To learn more about offering Allē Payment Plans in your practice, please reach out to your Allergan Aesthetics sales representative, or visit http://business.alle.com/payment-plans for more information.

*Payouts in full are for eligible Allergan Aesthetics products and treatments only. All other services are subject to standard Cherry rates.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.

About Cherry

Cherry's mission is to help medical providers treat more patients by offering the best payment plan solution with high approvals, low cost, and a seamless experience. With leading financing terms for practices and patients, Cherry is the preferred partner for over 20,000 practices in aesthetics, dental and beyond. For more information, visit www.withcherry.com .

BOTOX® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.

If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.

The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist. Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol

VOLBELLA XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist. Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, under 22 years or over 80 years for chin augmentation.

VOLUMA XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, under 22 years or over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years

VOLUX XC, JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies

products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment

injectable gel treatment Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site.

Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw

VOLUMA XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

VOLUMA XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events

VOLUMA XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment

What are possible side effects of treatment?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported.

These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures and most will resolve within 30 days. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting longer with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 18773455372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

References:

Allergan Aesthetics. Market Research. Data on file. 2024. Allergan Aesthetics. Allē Payment Plans Pilot Program Insights. Data on file. 2024.

SOURCE AbbVie