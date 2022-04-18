Introducing Alsana®'s New Vice President of Clinical Nutrition Services, Julia Cassidy, MS, RD, CEDRD

As VP of Clinical Nutrition Services, Julia Cassidy, MS, RD, CEDRD, a respected leader in the eating disorder treatment industry and advocate for compassionate, science-based nutrition, will oversee the Nutrition Dimension of Alsana's Adaptive Care Model® and ensure the quality, consistency, and care provided by Alsana's Nutrition and Culinary staff.

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana, an eating disorder treatment provider and community, has announced that Julia Cassidy, a highly regarded leader in the eating disorders treatment industry, will serve as Vice President of Clinical Nutrition Services. In this role, Cassidy will oversee and uphold the Nutrition Dimension's mission to help clients find balanced, flexible attitudes toward food.

The Nutrition Dimension is one of five components comprising Alsana's Adaptive Care Model® - a holistic approach to eating disorder treatment. It is built upon an "all foods fit" philosophy. "This means no foods are 'off-limits,'" Cassidy explained. "From snack foods to 'nutrient-dense' food options, everything can have a place in recovery; the goal is to neutralize or remove moral judgment from food choice so clients can restore the balance between nourishment and pleasure when it comes to eating."

Cassidy brings 18 years of experience working with eating disorder clients, is an accomplished speaker and presenter, and co-authored the: Guidebook for Nutrition Treatment of Eating Disorders: AED -Publications - Academy for Eating Disorders (aedweb.org). She also currently serves as Chair for Behavioral Health Nutrition (BHN) for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Most recently, prior to joining Alsana, Cassidy held a leadership role at a national multi-site treatment provider for eating disorder.

From adapting dietary treatment to neurodiverse eating disorder clients to creating dedicated programming for residential clients struggling with avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), Cassidy's career path demonstrates a passion for improving care quality and access for vulnerable populations within the eating disorders community.

"For me, the most meaningful part about working with clients in recovery is when I get to witness them achieve recovery journey milestones as they progress," Cassidy said. "I love helping clients heal their relationships with food because I know they are on a path that offers them the freedom and courage to honor their hunger and eat for satisfaction, nourishment, and attunement."

Alsana is one of the only eating disorder recovery centers with a national director of culinary services and a team of culinary professionals who practice precision, compassion, and creativity at every meal, every day. Alsana's nutrition program offers clients the opportunity to practice portioning, creative kitchen skills, and team collaboration as they create new, positive memories around food. As VP of Clinical Nutrition Services, Cassidy will ensure nutrition program quality and consistency and guide the curriculum used by registered dietitians and culinary staff for all virtual and in-person treatment programs.

"Passionate, mission-driven leaders like Julia are invaluable and urgently needed in the mental healthcare provider community, even more so now, given the unique challenges that have arisen during the pandemic," said Gayle Devin, CEO for Alsana. "It's exciting that Alsana's nutrition and culinary staff have this opportunity to benefit from Julia's character and expertise as they continue to make meaningful contributions to our clients' recoveries."

"Julia is a phenomenal human and is an absolute nutrition expert in the treatment of eating disorders," said Heather Russo, LMFT, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer for Alsana. "Her personal mission to promote science-based nutrition and compassionate, non-diet approaches to eating and health is apparent throughout her life work."

In 2022, Cassidy says her top priorities include the creation of dietary guidelines for Alsana teams working with neurodiverse clients and identifying opportunities for the enhancement and implementation of nutritional psychiatry within Alsana's culinary program.

Learn more about Alsana's approach to nutritional care at alsana.com/nutrition.

Media Contact

Jordan Watson

866-977-3416

[email protected]

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community and treatment provider with in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama (Birmingham and Huntsville), California (Monterey, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and Thousand Oaks), and Missouri (St. Louis), and Virtual PHP/IOP offerings across the United States. Their approach to eating disorder treatment is compassionate, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with the Adaptive Care Model®. This holistic method seeks to address healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders. Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Learn more at alsana.com or visit alsanareviews.com. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Alsana