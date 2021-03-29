Introducing Amsive

Our mission is to make data-centric marketing a reality for more than just the largest companies," said Brad Moore, CEO. Tweet this

"Amsive fills the emerging need for marketing solutions grounded in data intelligence. Our mission is to make data-centric marketing a reality for more than just the largest companies," said Brad Moore, CEO.

As a full-service agency, Amsive brings marketing programs to life by shaping strategy, identifying audiences, and executing omnichannel campaigns, all while testing, measuring, and optimizing to accelerate performance.

"We create campaign strategies to reach the right people, with the right message. Clients appreciate the fact that Amsive is results-driven and takes responsibility for the process from beginning to end." said Mark Evans, Chief Marketing & Product Officer.

The company provides a full suite of digital solutions, including paid media (search, social, display and video), SEO and content development, social media and influencer marketing, creative services and web development. These services were previously operated under the Path Interactive brand and will now operate as Amsive Digital.

"Digital fluency and expertise are essential in the Amsive mix," commented Mike Coppola, head of Amsive Digital. "Our Amsive Digital division has a strong history of meeting the rapidly evolving needs of our clients."

"The launch of Amsive is the culmination of our journey to build a new kind of agency. We could not have reached this milestone without the passion and commitment of our employees and the loyalty of our clients," says Moore. "We are here to help clients amplify results and achieve their goals."

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-centric, omnichannel, marketing services agency that delivers market share growth with innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. Amsive operates as a full-service agency that brings marketing to life by shaping strategy, identifying audiences, developing impactful messaging, and executing omnichannel communications while measuring and analyzing results. Amsive's digital group, Amsive Digital, optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital solutions, including SEO, paid search, social media, display, design and development, and video production. For more information, please visit amsive.com and amsivedigital.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $43 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contact:

Joan Patrick

[email protected]

331-318-7742

SOURCE Amsive

