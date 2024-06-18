Introducing an Iconic Collaboration: The Daytona x Kakha Kaladze by DiW

In the world of horology, where tradition meets innovation, DiW Manufacture proudly presents an extraordinary timepiece: the Daytona x Kakha Kaladze. This unique collaboration is a tribute to the remarkable journey of Kakha Kaladze, blending Georgian heritage with cutting-edge watchmaking craftsmanship.

HAMBURG, Germany, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The creation process of the Daytona x Kakha Kaladze by DiW Manufacture is a tale of meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering dedication. Each watch is crafted from robust red quartz fiber, a material celebrated for its durability and striking appearance. This limited edition timepiece, restricted to just 17 pieces, is produced exclusively on request, ensuring that every watch is as unique as its owner.

The inspiration behind this exceptional watch stems from Kaladze's illustrious career as a football legend and his influential role in political leadership. The design team at DiW worked closely with Kaladze to capture the essence of his journey. The dial features intricate Georgian motifs, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of his homeland. The color palette, personally selected by Kaladze, embodies his vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence.

Every element of the Daytona x Kakha Kaladze showcases DiW's commitment to excellence. The red quartz fiber case is not only visually stunning but also incredibly resilient, symbolizing strength and endurance. The dial, with its intricate designs and bold colors, serves as a canvas that tells the story of Kaladze's legacy. The watch is equipped with Rolex Daytona 4130 movement, ensuring accurate timekeeping and reliability.

The Daytona x Kakha Kaladze is more than a watch; it is a piece of history, a symbol of a journey marked by excellence, resilience, and innovation. Each timepiece is a testament to the fusion of heritage and modernity, crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

DiW Manufacture is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs. Each project is a blend of tradition and modernity, produced exclusively on request to ensure the highest standards of quality and uniqueness. The collaboration with Kakha Kaladze is a continuation of this legacy, bringing to life a timepiece that celebrates both heritage and innovation.

For more information or to request the exclusive Daytona x Kakha Kaladze project, please visit: designa-individual.com or contact their customer service.

