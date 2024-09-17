Introducing Ask Clozd: The AI-powered search tool that instantly delivers the insights you need

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd, the leading provider of win-loss analysis software, is excited to announce the launch of Ask Clozd, a groundbreaking new tool designed to transform win-loss analysis for your business.

Ask Clozd is a cutting-edge, AI-powered search tool that effortlessly surfaces key insights from your win-loss data. With Ask Clozd, businesses can surface valuable win-loss insights instantaneously, revolutionizing the way they understand and leverage their Clozd data.

"We're excited to launch Ask Clozd for our customers," said Andrew Peterson, co-founder and co-CEO at Clozd. "In the past, users could spend hours sifting through their win-loss interviews in search of answers to pressing questions. With Ask Clozd, users can get instant, accurate answers enabling them to focus more time and energy on taking action."

Ask Clozd helps users …

Uncover key insights: Unstructured qualitative data is transformed into powerful, tailored insights.





Unstructured qualitative data is transformed into powerful, tailored insights. Simplify reporting: Insights are surfaced quickly and simply, so users don't have to spend their time wading through reports or reading individual interview transcripts.





Insights are surfaced quickly and simply, so users don't have to spend their time wading through reports or reading individual interview transcripts. Democratize their data: All users can quickly access answers, removing any barriers to insights.

Whether you're seeking to understand why you lose to a specific competitor or identify recurring themes in your sales process, Ask Clozd empowers you to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

"At Clozd, we're committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to reach their objectives," said Daryl Pinkal, chief technology officer at Clozd. "Ask Clozd represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize win-loss analysis and drive revenue growth for our clients."

For more information about Ask Clozd and how it can transform your win-loss analysis program, visit www.clozd.com .

About Clozd

Clozd is the leading provider of software and services for win-loss analysis, which helps organizations identify their strengths and weaknesses, improve their win rates, build better products, and consistently uncover the real reasons they win and lose business. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Clozd has conducted tens of thousands of win-loss interviews for clients in a wide range of industries, including enterprise software, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, telecom, and more. For more information, visit clozd.com .

