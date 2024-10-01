Introducing Black Duck Software: The Leader in Application Security Has a New Name

As an independent company, Black Duck provides the full portfolio of application security solutions previously available from the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. Black Duck's mission is to help organizations build trust in their software by enabling them to manage application security, quality, and compliance risks at the speed their business demands. This empowers Black Duck customers to innovate and transform their businesses with new, emerging technologies like AI.

As a recognized market leader, Black Duck provides a comprehensive, powerful, and trusted portfolio of application security products and services. As a newly independent company with a singular vision and focus, Black Duck is even better positioned to deliver the leading solutions the market has come to expect.

Black Duck's portfolio, which has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing1 for seven consecutive years, includes:

Polaris™ SaaS Platform

Coverity® Static Analysis

Black Duck SCA

WhiteHat™ Continuous Dynamic Analysis

Seeker® Interactive Analysis

Defensics® Protocol Fuzzing

Security Testing, Consulting, and Audit Services

Veteran security leader Jason Schmitt, who joined Synopsys in 2020 as the general manager of the Software Integrity Group, will continue to lead Black Duck as Chief Executive Officer. Black Duck has appointed Joy Meier as Chief Human Resources Officer and General Counsel. The remainder of the existing Software Integrity Group's leadership team will continue their roles at Black Duck.

"We're excited to complete our transition from Synopsys to Black Duck," said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "I am proud of what we have accomplished to get here, and I am incredibly optimistic about our future as an independent company. With our broad portfolio of application security solutions underpinned by differentiated technology and a talented team of experts, we enter the next phase of our journey with momentum and a renewed focus to help our customers build trust in their software."

For more information, read Jason Schmitt's blog post and visit Black Duck's new website: www.blackduck.com.

1. Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" by Mark Horvath, Dale Gardner, Manjunath Bhat, Ravisha Chugh, Angela Zhao, May 17, 2023.

About Black Duck Software, Inc.

Black Duck®, formerly known as the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, offers the most comprehensive, powerful, and trusted portfolio of application security solutions in the industry. We have an unmatched track record of helping organizations around the world secure their software quickly, integrate security efficiently in their development environments, and safely innovate with new technologies. As the recognized leaders, experts, and innovators in software security, Black Duck has everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.

SOURCE Black Duck Software