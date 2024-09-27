Introducing Brijjit® Scar Therapy from BRIJ Medical - Help Prevent Bad Scars Before They Form with Brijjit

Revolutionary Solution for Smoother Healing and Significantly Reduced Scar Visibility

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical is excited to announce the launch of Brijjit® Scar Therapy, a game-changing solution that allows surgeons to grow their practice and helps patients take proactive control over scar prevention – from the second the incision is closed throughout all of the key stages of wound healing.

Tissue Bridge Technology

BRIJ Medical Launches Brijjit Scar Therapy - Help Prevent Bad Scars Before They Start

Powered by Brijjit® Force Modulating Tissue Bridges, this groundbreaking approach tackles scar formation from the outset, unlike traditional treatments that focus on scars after they form.

Brijjit addresses the issue right at the source by relieving tension on the incision immediately after surgery. Proven in a randomized clinical trial with UT Southwestern Medical Center and a study led by Dr. Holly Wall, published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Brijjit has been shown to reduce scar area by 38% and decrease wound breakdown by 90%. By eliminating up to 100% of tension on the incision, Brijjit empowers patients with greater control over their recovery and scar outcomes.

"Scarring is a major concern for surgical patients, something I encountered firsthand as a plastic surgeon. It's what inspired the creation of Brijjit," said Dr. Monte Eaves, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BRIJ Medical. "Brijjit Scar Therapy is a true game changer—helping surgeons achieve better scar outcomes while empowering patients to take an active role in their recovery."

As featured in the recent New York Times article, "The Power of a Smaller Breast," there is a growing trend of patients opting for breast reduction surgery, even if it means accepting the potential for scars. Now, surgeons can offer a comprehensive solution that addresses both wound breakdown and scar therapy—all in a single device. Dr. Killeen, the surgeon featured in the article, uses Brijjit devices to Relieve the Tension® on her breast surgeries, including with Cheyenne, the patient featured in the article.

Program Details

By offering Brijjit Scar Therapy direct to patients, surgeons can improve patient outcomes, grow their practice, and empower patients to take control of their scar healing through every stage of post-surgical recovery.

BRIJ Medical now offers a detailed guide with best practices and a step-by-step implementation guide to streamline the integration of Brijjit Scar Therapy into their practice.

For more information, visit BRIJmedical.com and discover how the Brijjit Scar Therapy Program is transforming post-surgical care and patient healing.

About BRIJ Medical

Our flagship product, the Brijjit® Force Modulating Tissue Bridge, is clinically proven in multiple studies, including a randomized clinical trial, to reduce wound breakdown by 90% and reduce scar area by 38%. It eliminates up to 100% of tension on incisions and healing wounds, while also saving surgeons time (up to 9x faster than sutures), and is a cost-effective solution for practices, ASCs and hospitals alike.

At BRIJ, we provide enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJmedical.com.

