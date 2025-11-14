Unwrap the Magic: CASEKOO's Holiday Blind-Box Sale Delivers Surprise and Joy for Tech Enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where technology meets tangible wonder, CASEKOO unveils a new holiday ritual. Last week, the pioneering tech accessories brand invited its community on an enchanting journey of discovery with its first-ever Holiday Blind-Box Sale in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. With up to 500 boxes offered, this limited-time event is more than a promotion; it is a heartfelt tribute—a "thanksgiving treat" woven with mystery—designed to honor the unwavering support of every customer who has been part of the CASEKOO story.

CASEKOO launches its first-ever mystery case event as a ‘thank you’ to its loyal community.

CASEKOO transforms the unboxing experience into a moment of pure, unscripted joy. For just HK$280 (approximately $36 USD), customers receive a limited-edition blind box featuring a phone case for their specific model—a product valued at over $40—all presented in exclusive festive packaging. Each box also includes a randomly selected, special-edition badge featuring the brand's beloved mascot, PandaKOO. The excitement deepens with a collectible challenge: customers who collect all five badge designs will have the opportunity to acquire an exclusive case adorned with Swarovski crystals—a prized item valued at $140. This entire offering is a tribute to the thrill of the unknown, designed to ignite childlike wonder and celebrate the intuitive joy of discovery.

"This holiday season, we're not just launching a sale; we're expressing our gratitude," said Ralph, the founder of CASEKOO. "Our community is the reason we do what we do. This Blind-Box event is our way of giving back—a thank you treat wrapped in mystery and surprise. It's about celebrating the joy they bring to our brand."

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is dedicated to creating high-quality, design-forward protective cases and accessories for modern tech devices. By merging innovative materials with standout aesthetics, CASEKOO empowers users to express their individuality while safeguarding their technology. For CASEKOO, a case is more than just protection—it's an essential part of your personal style.

This holiday season, CASEKOO brings this philosophy to life with its Blind-Box Sale and new festive collection, available online soon. With quantities limited, the brand anticipates high demand from its global community. Be the first to unwrap the magic—sign up now for an exclusive launch alert at CASEKOO.com.

SOURCE CASEKOO