Introducing Chainlink Rewards Season 1

Chainlink Rewards is an evolution of the Chainlink Build program, enabling projects to make their native tokens claimable by the Chainlink ecosystem participants, including the eligible LINK stakers helping secure the Chainlink Network.

In doing so, Build projects can expand their own community and create global awareness of their unique products with support from some of the most active and engaged participants across the entire crypto ecosystem.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, announced today the launch of Chainlink Rewards Season 1—the next evolution of the community engagement and rewards program that enables Chainlink Build projects to make their native tokens claimable by Chainlink ecosystem participants, including eligible LINK stakers .

Building on the success of Chainlink Rewards Season Genesis, where Space and Time made 100M SXT tokens available to eligible LINK stakers, Season 1 features nine Build projects and introduces a more advanced engagement and claiming mechanism.

Building on the success of Chainlink Rewards Season Genesis , where Space and Time made 100M SXT tokens available to eligible LINK stakers, Season 1 features nine Build projects and introduces a more advanced engagement and claiming mechanism. Season 1 will start on November 11, 2025 and features the following Build projects: Dolomite , Space and Time , XSwap , Brickken , Folks Finance , Mind Network , Suku , Truf Network by Truflation , and bitsCrunch . On December 16, 2025, tokens begin unlocking and become claimable over time, with unlocks occurring linearly over a 90-day period.

"It's exciting to see the launch of Chainlink Rewards Season 1 and have so many Build projects be a part of such an important milestone, not only for our community, but for the industry as a whole. Momentum with the Build program continues to accelerate, and we're proud to see how far it has come. Season 1 is a powerful development enabling greater levels of engagement between Build projects and the Chainlink community." — Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs

The Build program is a Chainlink Economics initiative designed to accelerate the growth of both early-stage and established projects within the Chainlink ecosystem by providing enhanced access to Chainlink services and technical support. In return, projects commit a percentage of their total token supply to the Chainlink ecosystem, which includes service providers such as LINK stakers.

Chainlink Rewards is an evolution of the Build program by enabling projects to make their native tokens claimable by the Chainlink ecosystem participants, including the eligible LINK stakers helping secure the Chainlink Network. In doing so, Build projects can expand their own community and create global awareness of their unique products with support from some of the most active and engaged participants across the entire crypto ecosystem.

The launch of Chainlink Rewards Season 1 marks the next major milestone in the evolution of the Build program and the Chainlink ecosystem as a whole. By empowering eligible LINK stakers to engage directly with Build projects through a more interactive and rewarding experience, Season 1 strengthens the connection between builders and the broader Chainlink community. We look forward to continuing to expand Chainlink Rewards and further accelerating the growth, collaboration, and adoption of Web3 applications powered by Chainlink.

More information on Chainlink Rewards Season 1 can be found on the Chainlink blog .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and contains statements about the future, including anticipated product features, development, and timelines for the rollout of these features. These statements are only predictions and reflect current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events; they are based on assumptions and are subject to risk, uncertainties, and changes at any time. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in these statements, although we believe them to be based on reasonable assumptions. All statements are valid only as of the date first posted. These statements may not reflect future developments due to user feedback or later events and we may not update this post in response. Please review the Chainlink Terms of Service , which provides important information and disclosures. The Chainlink Rewards program is being built to comply with the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and will not be available in certain regions, such as the United States, which could change in the future.

SOURCE Chainlink