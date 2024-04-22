Introducing Compost Genie®: The Sleek & Simple to Use Compost Bin Made for Everyday Living

From the makers of Diaper Genie®, the #1 diaper disposal pail in the US and Canada*, the Compost Genie® is designed to integrate seamlessly into modern kitchens and puts a fresh spin on sustainable habits.

MONTREAL, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Introducing Compost Genie®, your new ally in the fight against food waste, from the Genie family of products.

Crafted from durable stainless steel and designed for everyday use, Compost Genie® epitomizes sustainable innovation for modern households. The bin's generous capacity can hold large quantities of compostable food waste while its hands-free foot pedal makes multitasking a breeze. With its proprietary ventilation system enhanced by an included carbon filter for superior odor control, and an aeration process that promotes airflow and helps to reduce moisture, the Compost Genie® is set to become your new kitchen's essential.

"We're thrilled about adding Compost Genie® to our family of products and applying our expertise in odor control to the sustainable act of composting," states Rahul Sharda, CEO Angelcare Group, owner of the Compost Genie®, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie® and Pet Genie® brands. "We've researched the common pain points of composting and addressed them by creating a bin that's as practical and convenient as it is stylish. With Compost Genie®, we're making it easier than ever to incorporate sustainable habits into your everyday life."

Ideal for first-time composters seeking a low-maintenance solution, Compost Genie® is easy to clean and equipped with washable and removable parts. It's available in three neutral colorways: white, black and silver enabling its seamless integration into any modern kitchen. Compost Genie® comes with four carbon filter and eight easy tear-off compostable bags, which conform to ASTM D6400 standards, and each bag can hold up to 15 lbs (6.8 kg) of kitchen food waste. The compostable bags are made from plant-based materials and designed to fit the Compost Genie® bin perfectly, thereby avoiding potential spills and leaks.

In celebration of this milestone launch, Compost Genie® is partnering with One Tree Planted, an environmental nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation, to plant 10,000 trees. By supporting this initiative, Compost Genie® is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and the fight against climate change.

Compost Genie® is available for purchase on Amazon.com for an MSRP of $84.99 USD.

Food waste and Compost Genie® bags are compostable where facilities exist, and certain waste types may not be compostable based on local regulations.

About Angelcare Group

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie®, Pet Genie®, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com .

