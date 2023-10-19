Introducing CONTROLTEK's Exclusive High Security EAS Tag and Detacher Solution

CONTROLTEK

19 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, is proud to introduce its new offering of High Security Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tags and Detachers.

Traditional EAS tags, once an effective deterrent, have been rendered less effective due to the ease with which unauthorized individuals can access magnetic detachers. CONTROLTEK's High Security EAS tags offer a unique detaching method which can only be opened with the patented High Security Detacher, making them resistant to traditional magnetic detachers easily accessible by thieves.

David Brothers, Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK, highlighted the importance of addressing this challenge: "We constantly received feedback from our retail partners about the difficulties they faced with theft caused by the use of unauthorized magnet detachers bought from online platforms to bypass security tags in-store. It was crucial for us to address this issue without the use of expensive and complex electronic detachers. Our solution supports retailers' existing loss prevention efforts and reduces confusion among store associates."

CONTROLTEK's new High Security EAS Tags are designed to put an end to this problem, offering an innovative locking mechanism and specialized detachment process, this tag and detacher combo can only be used in tandem. Available exclusively for our customers, thieves will not be able to get their hands on the solution, providing retailers an added level of assurance.

Designed with a modern, sleek aesthetic, CONTROLTEK's High Security EAS tags are constructed from premium materials, deliver a high detection rate and exceptional durability in the retail environment. CONTROLTEK offers a wide range of tag options tailored to different product types, including apparel, sporting goods, footwear, eyewear, and beverages.

Brian Diplock, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing and Product Development at CONTROLTEK, emphasized the diversity of options available: "We understand the importance of offering a diverse range of tag options to our retailer partners so they have the best security for their array of merchandise. We took the most popular tags from our CONTROLTEK line that our customers have come to love, and created High Security versions to provide top-notch security for retailers' merchandise."

In an era marked by increased retail security challenges, CONTROLTEK's High Security EAS Tags and Detachers empower retailers to deter, detect, and combat theft effectively. Elevate your loss prevention strategy and safeguard high-value items with CONTROLTEK's High Security EAS Tag line.

For further information on how CONTROLTEK's High Security EAS tags and detachers can enhance your loss prevention strategy, deter theft, and boost your store's profitability, please contact us today.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

Media Contact: Kim Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK

